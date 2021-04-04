KPA set Africa Clubs Championship target

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) have set themselves a quarter-final target at the men’s African Clubs Championship that will be held in Tunisia from April 16 to April 28.

KPA coach Sammy Mulinge however said their target might change after the draw for the championships is released and knock-out permutations become possible.

Speaking at the KPA gymnasium in Makande after a team training session, Mulinge said his side was composed of mostly rookies with no international exposure but had the promise to turn into winners.

“I first want to thank the KPA management for keeping the players morale very high after each of them received an additional Sh120,000 a fortnight ago to cushion them during these tough times," Mulinge said.

“This together with the excellent training facility, excellent accommodation and focused training will definitely translate into results come the championships,” said Mulinge, who is also the national women’s beach volleyball team head coach.

Mulinge said he was happy to be part of the history making team. KPA will be making their inaugural appearance at the African Club championships.