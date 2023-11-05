Uganda Cranes stun Kenya Simbas to win Victoria Cup

Kenya Simbas were outwitted 21-20 by hosts Uganda in the final of the 2023 Victoria Cup at the King’s Park Arena in Kampala, Uganda on Sunday.

The Simbas looked set to run over the Cranes after racing to a 12-0 lead inside the first 10 minutes after scoring two tries through Alfred Orege and Joel Inzuga, with Jone Kubu successfully converting the second try.

Coach Jerome Paarwater’s side, which was handled by assistant coaches Carlos Katywa and Curtis Olago, showed good passing skills and pace. However, penalties crept in with Kenya undone at breakdowns on countless occasions.

Kenya paid dearly as Ivan Magomu reduced the arrears to within six points at 12-6 after scoring two penalties in the next six minutes.

With more pressure from the Ugandans and the Simbas giving away many penalties, Uganda turned the game on its head with a try from Conrad Wanyama converted by Magomu for a narrow 13-12 half time lead.

Several times Kenya were thwarted by some superb defending by Uganda with the tryline begging, but were lucky not to fall far behind after Magomu missed a couple of penalties before Kubu placed the 2010 Victoria Cup winners in front 15-13 with a penalty of his own.

Kenya conceded another penalty on 62 minutes, fortunately missed by Magomu.

However, Paarwater’s side suffered a blow two minutes later when they were reduced to 14-men after Paul Mutsami was sin-binned for an infringement.

Kenya were caught napping on 68 minutes on their left wing as Uganda grabbed a beautiful try at the corner through Joseph Oyet to retake the lead.

The lead was short-lived as Inzuga got his brace for Kenya to go 20-18 up. A mistake by Timothy Kisiga with six minutes to go earned Kenya a penalty inside their own half, but Fijian-born Kubu missed the threes.

Seconds later, Liam Walker scored the winning penalty for the Ugandans in the last minute to claim the Victoria Cup.

The match began with a minute of silence for former Kenya Simbas player Edward “Ogre” Kinyany who passed away on October 24 and laid to rest last weekend.