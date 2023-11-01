Kenya Simbas beat Zambia to storm Victoria Cup final

Kenya Simbas ran in six tries to beat Zambia 36-12 on Wednesday at Kyadondo, Kampala and set up hosts Uganda Rugby Cranes in the Victoria Cup final on Saturday at the King’s Park Arena, Kampala.

Second row Hillary Odhiambo, debutantes winger Joel Inzuga and centre Paul Mutsami, fullback Jone Kubu, hooker Teddy Akala and skipper flanker George Nyambua all touched down once.

Kubu managed two conversions, while his substitute Andrew Matoka slotted over one for Simbas’ scrappy victory that saw them dish out countless penalties amidst many turnovers in the ruck.

Kicker Alex Mwewa gave Zambia all their points from four penalties, but all was in vain as they succumbed to their second consecutive defeat and dropped out of contention.

It’s Uganda Rugby Cranes, who dealt the visitors the first blow with a 30-8 defeat at the King’s Park Arena on Saturday.

Odhiambo and Inzuga ran in two quick tries at the flanks after completing well kneaded phases as Kubu converted both to lead 14-0.

The Simbas that had 13 test debutantes ended up giving away penalties in their rucks to slow their assault.

Nevertheless, Mutsami was put through for his maiden test try, but Kubu failed to convert, as Simbas led 19-0 before the Zambians forced them into errors to concede three penalties in quick succession.

Mwewa curled over the penalty as his team trailed 19-6 at the break.

A lineout obstruction saw the Simbas concede another penalty that Mwewa slotted through before the Simbas also claimed two penalties to go for touch in both cases with the last producing their third try.

Scrum-half Barry Young laid fly-half Brian Wahinya from the pack before sneaking the ball to Kubu in the middle before slicing through to score.

He missed his own conversion but took Kenya’s lead to 24-6 before Mwewa pulled another penalty. Simbas still managed to land a try apiece from the rolling mauls for the Simbas, who committed a myriad of errors that Zambia failed to cash on to overturn the results.