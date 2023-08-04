Leaders Kabras chase back-to-back titles at Prinsloo Sevens

Series leaders Kabras Sugar Rugby Club have unleashed newbie Eric Cantona as they chase a double at Prinsloo Sevens, the third leg of SportPesa National Sevens Circuit, starting on Saturday at Nakuru Athletic Club.

Prinsloo Sevens will also see the return of centre Derrick Ashiundu from an injury for Kabras Sugar as they tackle Homeboyz in their opening duel at 9.40am.

Cantona, a halfback, is one of Kabras Sugar’s new signings for the season from their neighbours Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust).

“Cantona has really played pretty fast in the game, having picked him from Mmust a few months ago,” said Kabras Sugar head coach Felix Ayange, who is a former Kenya Sevens and Kenya Simbas international.

“We saw the potential in him and he has not let us down. We want to throw him to the deep end to see how he will manage the pressure,” said Ayange.

Cantona and Ashiundu replace Patrick Lumumba and Macious Osimbo, who are not available for the Prinsloo Sevens where Kabras Sugar eyes another victory after they lifted Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa.

Kabras Sugar moved to the top of the National Sevens Circuit table when they claimed their first Driftwood Sevens crown, beating Menengai Oilers 10-7 in the final in Mombasa on July 9.

Chasing their maiden series title, Kabras Sugar, who settled for bronze during the opening leg of Dala Sevens in Kisumu, collected 22 points to dislodge KCB Rugby from the top with 41 points.

The four-time series champions KCB, who had beaten Kabras 17-5 at Dala Sevens final, dropped to second place with 39 points after they collected 17 points for their tally of 39.

Back at Prinsloo, Kabras Sugar will take on Western Bulls in their second duel at 12.30pm before wrapping up their Pool “A” outing against Kisumu Rugby Club. “There are no easy sides in Sevens with Kisumu having stunned Homeboyz in Mombasa,” warned Ayange.

Prinsloo Sevens defending champions Menengai Oilers, who open their defence against neighbours Nakuru, have replaced David Otundo and Timothy Lugalia, who featured at Driftwood with Davis Nyaudi and Hebert Ochieng respectively.

Menengai Oilers will then play Catholic University of East Africa Monks at 1.10pm before facing Nondescript at 4.40pm in their last Pool “B” contest.

The tournament is named after Pete Walter Prinsloo, a rugby enthusiast of South African origin, who was part of the game’s revamp in Nakuru in the 1980s.

Mwamba are the most successful team at Prinsloo, having won the diadem five times; in 2007 and 2008 before adding more titles in 2010, 2011 and 2019.

KCB are the second most successful side with four titles, having won back-to-back titles in 2012, 2013 and 2014 before adding their fourth in 2017.

Tournament Director Edward Moseti noted that apart from the main category, there will be age-grade competition, the ladies’ category and Division Two championships.

“This will be one of the biggest convergences on a weekend of high-octane rugby action. Nakuru is ready to host rugby fans and sports lovers to the city that boasts diverse culture and heritage,” said Moseti.

Pools

Pool A: Kabras Sugar, Kisumu, Homeboyz, Western Bulls.

Pool B: Menengai Oilers, Nondescript, Nakuru, Catholic Monks

Pool C: KCB, Kenya Harlequin, Masinde Muliro, Blak Blad

Pool D: Strathmore Leos, Mwamba, Daystar Falcons, Zetech Oaks

Fixtures

9.20am: Kisumu v Western Bulls

9.40: Kabras Sugar v Homeboyz

10.00: Nondescript v Catholic Monks

10.40: Menengai Oilers v Nakuru

11.00: Kenya Harlequin v Blak Blad

11.20: KCB v Masinde Muliro

11.40: Mwamba v Zetech Oaks

12.00pm: Strathmore Leos v Daystar Falcons

12.10: Kisumu v Homeboyz

12.30: Kabras Sugar v Western Bulls

12.50: Nondescript v Nakuru

1.10: Menengai Oilers v Catholic Monks

1.30: Kenya Harlequin v Masinde Muliro

1.50: KCB v Blak Blad

2.10: Mwamba v Daystar Falcons

2.30: Strathmore Leos v Zetech Oaks

3:00: Homeboyz v Western Bulls

3.20: Nakuru v Catholic Monks

3:40: Masinde Muliro v Blak Blad

4.00: Daystar Falcons v Zetech Oaks

4.20: Kabras Sugar v Kisumu

4.40: Menengai Oilers v Nondescript

5.00: KCB v Kenya Harlequin

5:20: Strathmore Leos v Mwamba