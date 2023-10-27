KCB seek record 10th Floodies title

Defending champions KCB face Nondescripts in a mouthwatering battle of the lions in the Floodlit rugby tournament final at the Impala Sports Club on Saturday evening.

KCB, who are chasing a record 10 wins, will be taking part in their ninth consecutive final, having lost only once against Impala Saracens 33-32 during the 2016 final.

Nondies Red Lion, arguably the most successful club in the country, can only reminiscence with nostalgia the golden years when they dominated the local rugby scene.

It was by no mistake that Nondies won the inaugural Floodlit tournament in 1983 even as they took two decades before winning their next Floodies title in 2002 and then 2012.

Nondies have won the prestigious Kenya Cup 17 times and KCB eight times.

Victory will be good for both sides ahead of the Kenya Cup season that kicks off next month where Nondies will be making a return after they were relegated for the first time in 2022.

The clash is a repeat of last year’s final where KCB prevailed 26-0 to equal the University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine’s record nine wins.

KCB humbled Menengai Oilers 41-21 to set up Nondies, who stopped a spirited Blak Bald from the Kenyatta University 20-14 last Saturday.

Impala Floodlit tournament is celebrating 40 years this year.

Oliver Callum’s Nondies Red Lion will be at full strength even though he has made several changes while KCB’s Curtis Olago will be without several players owing to injuries while others are back in training with Kenya Simbas.

Callum noted that they will have to settle fast in the match against the bankers unlike what they did against Blak Blad where they rallied from behind to win.

“We have to compete in every facet of the game and match their intensity. We have to be clever where we play on the field and limit our errors,” said Callum.

Callum will start Frank Mutuku at hooker replacing Boniface Ochieng who is injured while Charles Omondi comes into the second row for Ryan Odua, who drops to the bench.

Steven Odhiambo returns to captain the side at number eight while Ian Mabwa, who played at fullback against Blak Blad, moves to scrum-half with Saidi Sumba dropping to the bench.

Ben Salem, who was on the bench last week is the last man at Nondies as Daniel Okito takes to the wing after coming off the bench last week. Benji Marshall, Stephen Owino and Wesley Odhiambo drop to the bench.

Olago, who has made five changes to his side, has played down the favourites tag and the high possibilities of them sealing a record 10 wins.

“I don’t see it that way because we are looking at testing everyone in the entire squad. I have brought in new guys to be tested as we prepare for the upcoming season,” said Olago, adding that paying attention to details and good execution will deliver yet another victory for the Lions from Ruaraka.

Dennis Waithaka will operate at loose-head instead of Thomas Okidia, Derick Juma replaces Wilhite Musisi at tight-head, Martin Owilla takes over from Peter Waitere at open-side flank while eighthman Steven Wamae takes up Davis Chenge’s position.

Kenya Sevens skipper Vincent Onyala replaces Austin Sikutwa at the bench.

Kenya Under-20 international skipper Michael Wamalwa, who celebrated his first start for KCB Rugby with a brace of tries against Oilers is itching to pick up from where he left.

"Winning KCB its 10th Floodies title is just one of my major goals this season," said Wamalwa, adding that recapturing the Kenya Cup title that has escaped the bankers the last two seasons will be his ultimate dream.

"We want all the major titles back at Ruaraka, Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup," said Wamalwa, who also inspired KCB to retain their SportPesa National Rugby Sevens Series title.

Statistics

KCB wins: 2005, 2007, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022