Kenya Simbas prey on Cranes in Kampala

Age-old rivalry dating back to six decades will be in play when Kenya Simbas meet Uganda Rugby Cranes in the deciding duel of the 2023 Victoria Cup on Sunday at the King’s Park Arena, Kampala.

This is the first time the two sides are facing off since the quarter-finals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup Africa qualifier played in July last year in France where the Simbas mauled Rugby Cranes 42-7.

The Simbas went on to beat Algeria 36-33 in the semi-finals before losing to Namibia 36-0 in the final that doubled up as Africa Gold Cup.

The Covid-19 period had kept the two sides apart for three years were it not for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers last year.

Their last showdown at Victoria Cup was in 2019 where Rugby Cranes beat the Simbas 16-13 in Kisumu before the Kenyans turned the tables in Kampala, winning 16-5.

Nevertheless, Zimbabwe were the eventual winners after topping the four-team contest that also involved Zambia, with 23 points from five wins and a loss.

Kenya finished second with 21 points drawn from four wins and two losses followed by Rugby Cranes with 14 points and Zambia with no points.

With champions Zimbabwe missing out this year owing to financial constraints, Kenya, the champions of inaugural edition held in 2010, lead the charge this year with five points.

Uganda, who also have five points, secured a bonus point win over Zambia, defeating them 30-8 in the tournament’s opening match last Saturday.

The Simbas opened their campaign with a 36-12 victory over Zambia at the Kyadondo Rugby Club on Wednesday.

The Simbas enjoy a +24 points difference at the top and will be keen to win and end their 13 years wait while Rugby Cranes, who have +22 points difference, are hoping for their maiden Victoria Cup.

The two teams will be eager to kill two birds with a stone since the duel will mark the start of the 2023 Elgon Cup with the return leg scheduled for November 11 at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu.

The first official match between these two sides took place on May 24, 1958, when Kenya (then Kenya Colony) travelled to play Uganda (then Uganda Protectorate) in Kampala. Kenya won the match 21-11.

Kenya Simbas were far from convincing in their duel against Zambia where they dished out many penalties at the breakdown. This has to improve against an organised Rugby Cranes.

Kenya’s Simbas influential fullback Jone Kubu, who was named man-of-the-match against Zambia and Captain George Nyambua will be at the core of the Simbas’ team works alongside fly-half Brian Wahinya.

“Our matches against Uganda have always been intense derbies, and the fans can’t afford to miss this one,” said Simbas deputy coach Curtis Olago at Kenya Rugby Union website.

Olago said they have analysed the performance against Zambia, and that they were motivated ahead of the battle with Rugby Cranes.