Former Kenya Simbas forward and coach the late Edward "Ogre" Kinyany, who was celebrated Thursday at a solemn requiem mass, will be buried on Saturday in Gem Dudi, Siaya County.

Speakers led by Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Sasha Mutai paid tribute to "Ogre" as a humble giant during the mass that was presided over by the Nairobi Baptist Church Senior Pastor, Reverend Munengi Mulandi.

"Ogre", who passed away on October 24 after he collapsed in Nairobi, just two days after celebrating his 51st birthday, leaves behind a widow Sheila and daughter Ayana, 17.

Affectionately known as "Ogre" within rugby circles, Mutai said that he was a shining light of the sport.

“Ogre was a towering presence and a relentless competitor, yet off the field, he exuded a gentle and larger-than-life personality that left an indelible mark on those he encountered,” Mutai told mourners from all walks of life, adding that his absence leaves a void that words cannot adequately fill.

Mutai said that Kinyany was an integral part of the Kenya Simbas coaching staff that secured multiple Elgon Cup triumphs and the 2011 Africa Cup title under the guidance of Michael “Tank” Otieno.

Mulandi, who was "Ogre’s" senior at Nairobi School back in the 90s, described him as a "friend, a brother and a friend plus".

“A friend’s love at times doesn’t have many pre-qualifications and Ogre was that good friend,” said Mulandi, who is disappointed that many people have taken friendship lightly.

“We no longer celebrate friendships since we have no time and only realise it when it’s too late,” said Mulandi, adding that a true brother is born for adversity.

“A true brother in when things are bad to rescue you and Ogre was that kind of brother,” said Mulandi, who paid tribute to those who took him hospital after he collapsed as a friends plus.

He worked under Tank as his deputy from 2007 up to 2010 with some of their memorable results coming in when Kenya Simbas beat Morocco 23-16 in 2007 in Nairobi and also Cameroon 22-19 in Yaounde in 2007.

Tank noted that their last assignment was in Harare in 2010 where they chalked a historic win against the hosts.

"It was also significant in that we beat Zimbabwe in Harare for the first time in history," said Tank, who described Ogre as a gentleman, who he had maximum respect for.

Sheila said "Ogre" has been a loving husband and absolute best friend since they met and got married 19 years ago. "

You have given me the best years of my life. We were to celebrate our 20th marriage anniversary in September next year," said Sheila.

He joined Kenya Harlequin in 1991 upon completing his high school studies at Nairobi School and went on to serve the club for 26 years as player, captain, coach and chairman.

He played for Kenya Simbas from 1999 to 2006, was Quins captain from 2005 to 2006 and Kenya Simbas deputy coach from 2007 to 2010.