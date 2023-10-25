Rugby fraternity mourns ex-Kenya Simbas forward, coach Kinyany

Former Kenya Simbas forward and coach the late Edward "Ogre" Kinyany has been eulogised as a friendly, selfless, good leader and player.

Kinyany, who is a former Kenya Harlequin chairman and player, passed away on Tuesday afternoon in hospital where he was rushed after he collapsed.

"We stand united with the entire rugby community as we grieve the loss of former Kenya international forward, Edward Kinyany," said Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Sasha Mutai.

Mutai said that Kinyany, who was affectionately known as “Ogre” within rugby circles, was a shining light of the sport.

Mutai said that not only did Kinyany secure the Kenya Cup with Kenya Harlequin as both a player and coach, but also served as the club’s chairman during the 2012-2013 season.

Mutai noted that Kinyany's contributions extended beyond domestic accolades.

Mutai said that Kinyany was an integral part of the Kenya Simbas coaching staff that led the team to multiple Elgon Cup triumphs and the 2011 Africa Cup title under the guidance of Michael “Tank” Otieno.

On the rugby field, Mutai said Ogre was a towering presence and a relentless competitor, yet off the field, he exuded a gentle and larger-than-life personality that left an indelible mark on those he encountered.

"His absence leaves a void that words cannot adequately fill," said Mutai, who expressed his deepest sympathies to Kinyany's family.

"We offer our heartfelt prayers for strength during this challenging period," said Mutai.

"Tank" Otieno said he worked with Kinyany from 2007 to 2010 with some of their memorable results being when Kenya Simbas beat Morocco 23-16 in Nairobi and also Cameroon 22-19 in Yaounde in 2007.

"Cameroon was significant in that we won despite a lot of mistreatment and challenges created by the hosts," said Tank.

"Kinyany told me he would never go back there again," said Kinyany, adding that the last assignment with him was in Harare in 2010.

"It was also significant in that we beat Zimbabwe in Harare for the first time in history," said Tank, who described Kinyany as a gentleman, who he had maximum respect for.

Kenya Harlequin chairman Victor Sudi said they are deeply saddened by Kinyany’s death and pledged to stand by his family, friends, and rugby fraternity during this difficult time.

“We have lost a true icon of the game of rugby. He was instrumental in setting a strong foundation that led to Quins winning the Kenya Cup league in 2008 and 2010 to 2012. The team went unbeaten for the first time in 2010,” said Sudi.