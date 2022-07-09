Shujaa to renew rivalry with Uganda at Commonwealth Games

Kenya Sevens have been handed the 2014 silver medallists Australia at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games sevens rugby due for July 30 to 31 at Coventry Stadium in England.

Shujaa will also be seeking revenge against regional rivals Uganda in Pool "D" of the "Club" Games that also has Jamaica.

Five times gold medallists New Zealand, who are also the defending champions have 2018 bronze medallists England, Samoa and Sri Lanka in Pool "A".

The only other country to have won at Commonwealth Games, South Africa, will tackle Scotland, Tonga and Malaysia in Pool "B".

South Africa won gold in 2014 im Glasgow, Scotland, having earlier secured bronze medals in 2002 Manchester and 2010 Delhi.

Fiji, the two-time Olympic champions and three times silver medallists at the "Club" Games, have been drawn against Canada, Wales and Zambia in Pool "C".

Kenya lost to Uganda 22-12 in the semi-finals of the Africa Rugby Sevens Cup in Kampala on April 24 this year.

Kenya ended up claiming bronze beating Zambia 19-12 in the event that doubled up as the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens Africa qualifier.

Uganda captured the title after beating Zimbabwe 28-0 in the final. Uganda, Zimbabwe and Kenya would qualify for the global event due for September 9 to 11 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Commonwealth Games pools

Pool A: New Zealand, England, Samoa, Sri Lanka

Pool B: South Africa, Scotland, Tonga, Malaysia

Pool C: Fiji, Canada, Wales, Zambia