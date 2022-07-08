Nakuru vow to end seven-year Prinsloo Sevens title drought

The fifth round of the National Sevens circuit moves to Nakuru with the rugby-mad city hosting the Prinsloo tournament at the Nakuru Athletics Club.

The two days tournament kicks off on Saturday and ends on Sunday.

Top Fry Nakuru RFC popularly known as “Wanyore” who last won at home in 2015, are in Group 'B' and will battle for top honours against sister club Menengai Oilers, Masinde Muliro and Kisumu.

“We have completed our six weeks training in preparations for this tournament and the boys are ready for their opponents. Our target is to reclaim the lost glory and bring the cup back to where it started,” said head coach Simon “Akaranga” Wariuki.

Menengai Oilers head coach Gibson Weru said the team is ready for the tournament and promised fans they will go flat out to win the trophy which they have never won.

“It will be a nice feeling winning the cup that has its roots at Nakuru Athletics Club where the majority of our players started their careers. This year we want to celebrate 10 years of partnership with our sponsors Menengai Oil Refineries by winning the trophy,” said Weru.

Weru said that the boys were in superb shape and want to avenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of Homeboyz who beat them 19-14 in the final of Dala Sevens last weekend at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu County.

“Playing at home soil has some pride and since Menengai Oilers is the pride of Nakuru rugby we are hoping to beat our opponents and qualify for the finals and carry the trophy,” said Weru.

The high-riding Homeboyz are in Group 'A' and expected to extend their winning ways in Nakuru. They will fight it out against Catholic University's Monks, Western Bulls and Kabras Sugar who beat Top Fry 14-10 to clinch the challenge Cup in Dala Sevens.

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) who beat Mwamba 10-7 in Kisumu to clinch third place are in Pool 'C' and will battle it out with Nondescripts, Impala, and Kenya Harlequin who finished at 13th place in Kisumu after hammering hosts Kisumu 19-7.

Strathmore Leos, who finished fifth in Kisumu after dismissing Nondescripts 17-12, are in Pool 'D' and must overcome Mwamba, Blak Blad and Vihiga Granites to qualify for the Main Cup knock-out round.

Tournament organisers led by Top Fry Nakuru chairman Leshan Ole Taruru said the stage is set for the tournament and big party at the populous club.

Rugby fans from Nairobi, Kisumu, Kakamega and Vihiga and other parts of the country started arriving at Nakuru on Friday ahead of the tournament named in honour of South African Pete Walter Prinsloo who was a player at the club. He died in 1995.

East Africa Breweries Limited has injected Sh2 million into the tournament through the Tusker brand which is the official Alcohol Beverage Partner.

Tusker Brand Marketing manager Jean Oketch said they have supported this year’s tournament to ensure the rugby fans have full entertainment inside and outside the pitch.