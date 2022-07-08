Ex-Kenya coaches rally Simbas for do-or-die Namibia clash

Kenya Simbas have a good chance of qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup if they are to successfully deal with Namibia’s heavy pack and great mauling skills.

Former Kenya Simbas coaches Jerome Paarwater and Michael “Tank” Otieno opined that it's a possible mission if the players have self-belief.

Former Kenya Sevens coach Bill Githinji said that the Simbas must be aggressive from the word go and make decisive decisions on time.

Kenya Simbas face Namibia in the 2023 Rugby World Cup Africa qualifier final that will double up as Africa Rugby Gold Cup final on Sunday at Stade Maurice David, Aix-en-Provence, France.

“This is a team that can do it but they must stop Namibia from mauling especially in their 22 metres zone. The Simbas must run the ball from the turnovers,” said Paarwater, who almost guided Kenya to the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Paarwater noted that even though the current Namibian side isn’t the strong side that he knows based on their performance against Italy "A" in Cape Town a fortnight ago, the Simbas must keep away the ball from them in their half.

“I noted that the Simbas struggled a bit in the scrums and mauling against Algeria. But they will too face Namibia’s big forwards,” noted Paarwater, adding that even though there is little time between now and the final, the Simbas must craft a plan.

Paarwater, who helped out Kenya Simbas in training in Cape Town when they toured South Africa for Currie Cup First Division in April and June, noted that the team’s defence has improved greatly.

“The Simbas need better and tougher matches to grow in the game,” explained Paarwater, who recalled with nostalgia the 2014 heartbreaking moments.

Kenya has beaten Namibia just twice in 13 meetings since their first encounter in 1993.

Kenya Simbas shocked giants Namibia 29-22 in their opening duel of the Africa Gold Cup cum World Cup Africa qualifier in 2014 at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

The Simbas would go on to beat the home team 34-0 and only needed a point from their last match against Zimbabwe on July 6 to write history and qualify for their first World Cup.

The Simbas could even afford to lose as long as they earned a bonus point but they ended up losing 28-10 to the Sables to blow away the golden opportunity of securing a historic World Cup ticket.

They ended up finishing third after tying on 10 points with Namibia and Zimbabwe, but with an inferior points difference.

“I was devastated. Tears flowed freely as we rued the missed chance,” said Paarwater, who hopes that the boys will get it right this time around. “It has always been my dream for Kenya to qualify for the World Cup and I wish them well.”

Otieno noted it is going to be tough for the Simbas, who will need to work on their forward play and be able to defend the rolling maul from the lineout in their red zone.

“I will be keen to see what plan the technical bench has for the final,” said Otieno, adding that the Simbas can get better with more fixtures like the Currie Cup and by starting to identify and nurture talent from the age of six.

Githinji noted that the Simbas have improved a lot going by their last four wins against teams they were not expected to beat but Namibia will be different.

“We need to be on the front foot both in defence and offence. We waited for the Algerians to do what they wanted before making decisions on defence,” said Githinji, noting that the Namibians are fitter and more aggressive. “We have to match that and be decisive.”