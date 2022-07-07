Odera: We don’t fear Namibia, we respect them

The next two days will be crucial for Kenya Simbas as they analyse and re-evaluate their systems in readiness for the big test of Namibia in the 2023 Rugby World Cup Africa qualifiers final in France on Sunday.

The Simbas dug in to dispose stubborn Algeria 36-33 in the first semi-final on Wednesday in Marseille, but Namibia, who bullied Zimbabwe in a 34-19 win in the other semi-final, will definitely present a different challenge.

The final at Stade Maurice David, Aix-en-Provence will kick off at 10pm Kenyan time after the play-off between Zimbabwe and Algeria from 7.30pm at the same venue. The qualifier doubles up as Africa Rugby Gold Cup. Namibia are the defending champions.

There will be no escape for head coach Paul Odera and his battalion of 28 players as they must craft a plan to bring down a formidable Namibia that has played in seven World Cup finals.

Kenya has beaten Namibia just twice in 13 meetings since their first encounter in 1993.

“We are looking up. It’s going to be a huge match but the boys have the ability and self-belief to get through,“ said Odera.

Kenya met Namibia last at World Rugby's Stellenbosch Challenge semi-final on November 14, last year. The Simbas blew away a 24-19 half time lead to fall 60-24.

Against Algeria in a nerve-racking encounter on Wednesday, Kenya displayed potent attacking power playing wide but the Algerians bullied them in the set-pieces, especially the scrummages.

Namibia will have taken note of that. The south Africans looked good in open play against Zimbabwe and they were also good in the set pieces and at the breakdowns.

“We don’t fear Namibia, we respect them,” said Odera.

The Simbas coach added that based on their last meeting at the Stellenbosch Challenge, they will review the match and see what went wrong in the second half.

“Namibia are well conditioned and have powerful forwards, who are accurate and precise at the breakdowns,” observed Odera.

He said Simbas were no illusions that it is going to be a tough game.

“Namibia are the defending champions, the second best team in Africa after world champions South Africa. It’s clear that we are going to have our hands full,” said Odera.

However, Odera was categorical that his team has what it takes to qualify for their maiden Rugby World Cup finals but cautioned that they will need to be careful giving away penalties that will allow Namibia to dictate play.

“We also have to refocus, being clinical at the set pieces, particularly the scrums,” said Odera, who hopes to have winger Collins Injera and centre Vincent Onyala fit for selection. The duo were injured playing against Uganda on Saturday.

Odera said they believed in themselves and that is how they beat the Algerian side packed with players plying their professional trade in French Division I and II leagues.

The winner of Sunday’s final will book their place in Pool “A” at next year’s Rugby World Cup in France, alongside the hosts, New Zealand, Italy and Uruguay.