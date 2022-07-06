Injured Injera, Onyala to miss World Cup qualifier semi

Winger Collins Injera and centre Vincent Onyala are out of the Kenya Simbas team that faces Algeria Lion Cubs in the semi-final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup Africa qualifier on Wednesday at 7pm (Kenyan time) at Stade Delort, Marseille, France.

Head coach Paul Odera said that he had rested the duo after they got injured during their quarter-final match against Uganda on Saturday at Stade Maurice David, Aix-en-Provence.

Bryceson Adaka and Derrick Ashihindu have replaced the duo as Odera also brought second row Martin Owilah to the bench replacing Brian Juma.

“Owilah covers both second row and back row plus he brings with him more speed as opposed to Brian’s power,” said Odera.

Odera said Simbas will be intent on keeping a high intensity the entire 80 minutes of the match.

“We played well against Uganda, kept calm, controlled the game and didn’t let any errors affect our rhythm.

“However, we didn’t maintain the same intensity towards the end but we have addressed that,” said Odera.

Kenya dismantled Uganda Cranes 42-7 to set up the meeting with Algeria, who stopped Senegal 35-12 on Saturday at Stade Maurice David.

On the other hand, Namibia, who are the Africa Gold Cup defending champions, dispatched Burkina Faso 71-5 while Zimbabwe thumped Cote d’Ivoire 38-11 on Friday at Stade Delort.

Kenya Simbas line up:

1. Patrick Ouko, 2. Eugene Sifuna, 3. Ephraim Oduor, 4. Malcolm Onsando, 5. Thomas Okeyo, 6. George Nyambua, 7. Daniel Sikuta – Captain, 8. Bethwel Anami, 9. Samuel Asati, 10. Dominic Coulson, 11. Derrick Ashihundu , 12. John Okoth, 13. Bryceson Adaka, 14. Jacob Ojee, 15. Darwin Mukidza.

Reserves