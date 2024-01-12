Shujaa off to flying start at Dubai leg of Challenger Series

Kenya Sevens Friday blew away Uganda and Mexico 29-7 and 41-0 to state their case at the start of the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Dubai.

Nygel Amaitsi touched down a brace of tries as Kenya led 12-7 at the break to dismantle regional rivals Uganda in the second Pool “C” match.

Patrick Odongo, Festus Shiasi and Kelvin Wekesa complimented Amaitsi exploits with a try each while co-captain Anthony Omondi made two conversions as the Africa champions reigned supreme.

Aaron Ofoyrwoth, who was sin-binned in the second half for infringement, converted Adrian Kasito's try but all was in vain.

Wekesa and Odongo scored a brace of tries each as Shujaa, who led 22-0 at the break, launched their campaign with a resounding win against Mexico.

Wekesa opened the scoring with a quick double and even though Amaitsa missed the conversions, it was enough to hand Shujaa a 10-0 lead. Omondi converted Amaitsa’s try for a 17-0 lead.

Odongo scored at the stroke of half time to put Shujaa 22-0 up at the interval.

It was soon 29-0 after the restart, Odongo landing his brace, Omondi converting before further tries from co-captain Vincent Onyala and John Okoth.

Amaitsa was sure with his boot to secure the result for Shujaa who will play Germany in their last pool match on Saturday at 12.59pm.

Kenya and Germany have six points each even though Shujaa have a superior aggregate. The Germans edged out Uganda 19-5 before silencing Mexico 43-0.

“It’s a good start and the cruise is nice, which means we are ticking our boxers right,” said Onyala, who hopes to replicate a similar performance against Germany, who are not strangers to them.

Shujaa met Germany in the semi-finals of the Safari Sevens and emerged victorious 19-5 in November last year. “We just need to stick to our plan,” said Onyala.

The top four teams that will top the challenger series that has three legs in Dubai, UAE, Montevideo, Uruguay on March 8-10 and Munich, Germany on May 18-19 will then face off with the bottom four teams after the 2023/24 World Series.

Kenya hopes to be among the top four finishers in the play-offs in order to qualify for the 2024/2025 World Rugby Sevens Series.

Lionesses stumble

Kenya Lionesses registered mixed results after they lost to Czech 12-10 in their second Pool “B” encounter in the women’s World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Dubai.

The Lionesses had beaten China 17-12 in their opening duel.

Sharon Auma and Christabel Lindo gave the Lionesses a 10-0 at the break, only for the Czechs to turn around the duel in the second half.

Julie Doležilová converted Kristyna Plevova’s try on resumption to put pressure on the Lionesses who led 10-7.

Naomi Amuguni landed a try that was cancelled as Lionesses were confined to more misery when Lindo was sent off for head contact during the clear-out at the breakdown.

Then Marta Sladkova landed to hand the Czechs victory.