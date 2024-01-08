KRU extends Wambua’s deal with Kenya Sevens

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has extended Kenya Sevens head coach Kelvin “Bling” Wambua’s to 2026.

At the same time, KRU has acquired Umbro, an English sports equipment manufacturer, as their new national team kitting partner.

KRU chairman Sasha Mutai disclosed that besides Wambua, his technical bench’s contract has also been extended to 2026 after they delivered the Paris Olympic Games ticket and also won last year’s Safari Sevens.

Mutai was speaking on Monday after the Kenya Sevens and Kenya Lionesses teams received the national flag from Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba before departing last evening for Dubai for the World Rugby Sevens Series Challenger Series that starts on Friday.

Wambua and his team officially took charge in August and were handed three-month contracts purposely for the Paris Olympic Games.

For the first time in 23 years, Kenya Sevens were relegated from the elite World Rugby Sevens Series in May last year.

The demotion saw Briton Damian McGrath fired as coach two months later and Wambua, who was deputy, elevated to the top job. McGrath had been appointed in May 2022.

The Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba (second right) hands over the national flag to Kenya Sevens co-captains Anthony Omondi (third left) and Vincent Onyala (third right) and Kenya Lionesses captain Grave Okullu (right) in the presence of Kenya Rugby Union chairman Sasha Mutai (left) and Principal Secretary for Sports Peter Tum at Talanta Hela building, Nairobi on January 8, 2024. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

Wambua, the former Mwamba coach, picked Strathmore Leos coach Louis Kisia as his deputy with the 2016 Singapore Sevens winning captain Andrew Amonde coming in as strength and conditioning coach.

The 2016 Singapore Sevens winning team manager Steve Sewe regained his former position with Lameck Bogonko retaining his place as the team’s physiotherapist.

The only person who left the setup was Eric Ogweno, who had been appointed the team Liaison. He had served as team manager under three coaches.

“This is a new year and a new dispensation. It was only fair we extended their contract after they delivered what many thought impossible after the team had just been relegated from the World Series,” said Mutai.

Kenya Sevens salvaged some pride when they stunned South Africa 17-12 in the final of the Africa Cup that qualified them to the Olympic Games for the third consecutive time.

Mutai disclosed that they have signed a three-year deal starting this year with the Manchester, England-based firm that specialises in football and rugby sportswear featuring their Double Diamond logo.

Umbro replaces BLK, which has been KRU’s partner since February 2020.

“This is a global brand and I am happy that it will be globally available. People have been looking for these valuable Kenyan jerseys but they haven’t been available,” said Mutai, adding they will share the merchandise revenue with Umbro.

Fans can now buy Kenya Sevens merchandise from Umbro network and online. It will also be available at KRU offices and selected outlets in the country.