Namwamba vows to end clubs, bars and 'sherehes' at RFUEA

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba isn’t a happy man.

For the last one year, Namwamba has been on the trot, laying the ground for better sporting infrastructure across the country with his ultimate dream being the 50,000-seater Talanta Stadium at the Jamhuri Sports Complex.

However, Namwamba let his anger out, accusing tenants of the Rugby Football Union of East Africa (RFUEA) ground, a place Kenyan rugby calls home, for turning the venue into a drinking den and a place for “sherehes.”

Yes, “Sherehes” that are not in line with the intended purpose of developing the gentleman’s game that is rugby should not be allowed at RFUEA.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Sasha Mutai said that the Rugby Football Union of East Africa (RFUEA) holds the RFUEA ground in trust for the union.

While RFUEA has leased out the land for Kenya Cup side Kenya Harlequin, they have allocated KRU space for an office that is basically the union’s headquarters.

Quins have in turn leased it to The Orchid Lounge and Grills, which has transformed the place into a bar among other entertainment services.

Vowing to ensure that the RFUEA ground reverts fully to rugby use, Namwamba said he will go hard on cartels that have turned the ground into a club and bar rather than rugby development.

“The ground was not meant to be a bar or a club, but the space was availed purposely for the development of rugby,” said Namwamba.

“I know there is a cartel that believes in impunity and does things with impunity but sorry cartels, I am coming for you.”

Namwamba said his ministry will go full throttle to ensure that the place is used for the development and growth of rugby.

Namwamba said that the country can identify talent, participate in all competitions, and can talk about it but it amounts to nothing without the right environment for training.

He noted that it’s a miracle that Kenya has been able to perform at the highest level of rugby in the world, playing against countries that have invested heavily in rugby facilities.

“Twelve years ago when I was serving in the same capacity, I visited Stellenbosch, South Africa where the country’s national teams train. It’s an amazing centre. If we can perform well without, what can these players do if they get such?” posed Namwamba.

“We have said not anymore hence we must invest in elite training,” said Namwamba, reiterating that the government has set aside 50 acres of land within the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani ecosystem for the establishment of an elite rugby setup.

Namwamba foresees Kenya having an elite rugby Centre that will revive some of the best in the world at Kasarani in less than three years with KRU talking to potential sponsors.

Namwamba was speaking at Talanta Plaza, Nairobi on Monday where he gave Kenya Seven and Kenya Lionesses teams his blessings before they flew out last evening to Dubai for the first leg of the World Rugby Challenger Series.

Mutai revealed that they have been held at ransom by some of the RFUEA tenants and hence must pay for the facility to be used by the national teams.

“There was a time we had a problem hosting Safari Sevens here after we were threatened with eviction. Some trustees at the RFUEA board have also been a problem,” said Mutai, who disclosed that they are talking to potential partners, who are ready to help us put up a rugby stadium at the RFUEA ground.

Mutai revealed that they want to reserve the land at the MISC purely for elite performance with hostels, training grounds, and hospitals while constructing a rugby stadium at the RFUEA ground. "The issue of land at RFUEA has to be certain,” said Mutai.

The RFUEA chairman George Kariuki acknowledged that the ground has been turned into what they had not agreed with one of their tenants, Kenya Harlequin.

“We have contacted our lawyers to review the whole process since illegal structures not intended for rugby development have been erected at the ground.

"We are not happy but we are taking the necessary steps,” said Kariuki, who declined to comment further on the issue.

When contacted for comments, Quins chairman Victor Sudi said that he would consult with his club’s board before issuing a statement.

“I don’t know what the minister or other parties are alleging. We can only talk about it if we have full details,” said Sudi, who was elected Quins chairman on July 30, 2022.