Shujaa crowned Safari Sevens champions

Shujaa

Shujaa players celebrate with the title after winning the 2021 Safari Sevens after beating Germany in the final on October 31, 2021 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Amunga missed the twos but that didn't matter. Shujaa's win means the title gets to stay in Kenya after Morans won in 2019. The 2020 edition was not held because of coronavirus.
  • Kenya Lionesses I bagged the women's crown by winning all their matches, including beating Uganda 26-0 on Sunday. 

Kenya Shujaa are the new Safari Sevens champions after registering a hard-fought 12-5 win against Germany in an entertaining final of the 23rd edition which climaxed at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

