Safari Sevens: Kenya Shujaa, Germany to face off in final

The 2021 Safari Sevens final will be between Kenya Shujaa and Germany after wins over Kenya Morans and Red Wailers in entertaining semifinals on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium respectively.

Shujaa were made to sweat for their 19-12 win against defending champions Morans.

Coach Innocent 'Namcos' Simiyu's charges led 5-0 after Edmund Anya's try at the corner from a pass from the crowd favourite Alvin 'Buffa' Otieno.

Morans, handled by Paul Murunga and Kevin Wambua, leveled the scores at 5-5 minutes later.

Austin Sikutwa gave the Morans a 10-5 lead by scoring at the same corner. A successful conversion from Mohammed Omollo put Morans ahead 12-5 at halftime.

However, Shujaa came back with full force in the second half, leveling the scores at 12-12 as Ben Salem converted Alvin Marube's try.

Archadius Khwesa then evaded several tackles on the right flank to return Shujaa in front 19-12 after a successful conversion.

Shujaa were reduced to six men after Brunson Madigu was sent off for dissent. Khwesa did not finish the match after suffering a concussion from a big hit.

He was stretchered off the field and rushed by the ambulance to get medical help.