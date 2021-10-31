Safari Sevens: Kenya Shujaa, Germany to face off in final

Alvin Otieno

Shujaa"s Alvin Otieno (right) makes a try against Morans during their semi-final match at the Safari Sevens at Nyayo National Stadium on October 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

  • Shujaa were reduced to six men after Brunson Madigu was sent off for dissent. Khwesa did not finish the match after suffering a concussion from a big hit.
  • He was stretchered off the field and rushed by the ambulance to get medical help.
  • Germany hammered Red Wailers 26-7 in the second semifinal to set up a repeat of Group "A" match, which Germany won 14-12 on Saturday.

The 2021 Safari Sevens final will be between Kenya Shujaa and Germany after wins over Kenya Morans and Red Wailers in entertaining semifinals on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium respectively.

