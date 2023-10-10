President Ruto rallies Kenya Lionesses ahead of Oympic qualifiers

President William Ruto on Tuesday rallied the Kenya Lionesses ahead of the Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens-cum-2024 Paris Olympics qualifying tournament scheduled for this weekend in Tunis, Tunisia.

In his goodwill message to the team, the President told the team to draw inspiration from the Kenya Sevens, who recaptured the continental title to seal their Olympic ticket last month.

The President’s message was delivered by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to the team at their residential training at the KCB Leadership Centre, Karen, Nairobi.

“The President, who is currently in the Nyanza region has wished you well, saying that the circuit can’t be completed without the Kenya Lionesses also qualifying for the Paris Olympics,” said Namwamba. “He is confident that you will qualify and will be cheering you on.”

Namwamba told the players that the President will host the team on arrival from Tunis but challenged the team to go out and conquer the continent.

“The President is very much abreast of what you girls are doing and he is proud of you,” said Namwamba, adding that all their local and overseas allowances of Sh3,000 and US$ 200 (Sh 29,400) respectively will be settled before the team leaves on Wednesday night.

Namwamba also gave the players Sh10,000 each as a token.

Kenya Sevens stunned South Africa 17-12 in the final of the Africa Cup last month in Harare, Zimbabwe to recapture the title they had lost to Uganda last year and also make it to their third consecutive Olympics.

“Our boys made it and they made it in style by beating the best in the world and we look forward to a good run from them in Paris."

“They promised me that they would not go to Paris to add to the numbers but actually compete for the gold medal.”

“I am also here in solidarity with you. I know you are capable, having dismantled all the opposition in the continent before,” said Namwamba.

Kenya Lionesses will face Madagascar, Zambia and Ghana in Pool B while South Africa, Uganda, Tunisia and Zimbabwe are in Pool A.

Kenya Lionesses coach Dennis Mwanja has opted for a blend of youth and experience in his squad.

Janet Okello, who is based in Japan, is perhaps the most experienced player in the team, having played at the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Okello is the only player in the team from the Rio Olympics squad, while the team skipper Grace Adhiambo, who is also based in Japan, Judith Okumu, Stella Wafula, Diana Awino and Christabel Lindo were at Tokyo Olympics.

Others in the team are Sharon Auma, Phoebe Akinyi, Terry Ayesa, Naomi Amuguni, Maureen Muritu and Dorcas Nyachio.