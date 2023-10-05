No champagne for champions Prisons, KCB as new season looms

There is no resting on their laurels for newly crowned Kenya Volleyball Federation men and women's National League champions Kenya Prisons Service and KCB.

The teams launch their title defences when the 2023/2024 season starts on October 21 in Mosoriot, Nandi County.

Kenya Prisons players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2022/23 Kenya Volleyball Federation men's National League title on October 4, 2023 at Moi International Sports Centre, Indoor Arena.





Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

They will then turn their focus to the Africa Club Championships slated for April next year at a venue-to-be-named venue.

KCB coach Japheth Munala, who returned to the bankers in 2018, guided them to the title for the first time since 2008 after finishing second twice.

Munala attributed his team's astute performance to high intensity in their attacks and improved defence, service and blocking.

"This victory is so sweet. I have been with them four years and finished second in the previous seasons," said Munala, who thanked his players and sponsors KCB Bank.

Even though Munala praised his players for their astute teamwork, he noted that opposite Malyne Terry Tata and Esther Mutinda, who emerged as the Most Valuable Player and best setter during the playoffs, were crucial to their victory.

KCB players Terry Tata (left), Edith Wisa (centre) and Emmaculate Nekesa celebrate a point during their Kenya Volleyball Federation women's National League play-offs match against Kenya Pipeline at Kasarani Indoor Arena on October 4, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

KCB dethroned Kenya Pipeline after winning 3-1 (19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21 in the final at the Moi International Sports Centre Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Munala said three weeks preparations they had after finishing season behind Kenya Pipeline in the regular season helped them polish their weakness.

"We had to study them first in the first set and see how to contain their attacker Pamela Adhiambo. It was a smooth saili after we managed that coupled with good defence and attack," said Munala, adding that Terry Tata, a Form Two student at Kwanthanze Secondary Schoo, anchored them to victory with her spikes.

"She has a bright future in volleyball. She is in good hands," said Munala, before praising Terry Tata's coach Justin Kigwari.

Terry Tata only picked up volleyball while in form one last year, following advise from her elder sister Pauline Ito, who used to play for Kwanzathe and is now with Kenya Prisons.

"There is no resting for us with the new season set to start in two weeks' time," said Munala, adding that they are determined to recapture the continental title they lost to Zamalek this year.

KCB setter Esther Mutinda tosses the ball during their Kenya Volleyball Federation women's National League play-offs match against Kenya Pipeline at Kasarani Indoor Arena on October 4, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

KCB hit Al Ahly of Egypt 3-1 to lift the title last year, their first since 2006 when they beat the same club.

KCB left hitter Juliana Namutira won the Best Attacker award.

Pipeline's Trizah Atuka and Agripina Kundu were named best server and best libero respectively, while Kenya Prisons' Loraine Chebet took the best middle blocker accolade.

KCB players hurdle at the end of their Kenya Volleyball Federation women's National League play-offs match against Kenya Pipeline at Kasarani Indoor Arena on October 4, 2023.

In the men's contest, Kenya Prisons withstood a battle of nerves, beating defending champions General Service Unit in their decisive match 3-2 (25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 28-30, 15-10) to lift the title.

With only one month after taking over from David Lung'aho as head coach, Dennis Mokua guided Kenya Prisons to their first victory since 2016.

Mokua attributed his team's victory to long-term programmes initiated by Lung'aho.

"We started the season well, which was an indicator of the good tidings that awaited us," said Mokua. "The contribution by Lung'aho was simply golden...it didn't happen overnight or within the one month i took charge."

Mokua paid tribute to his players for fighting till the end to ensure the title was back at Magereza House.

"It's motivating to the players to also return to the continental scene after a long time," said Mokua.

Mokua singled out Elphas Makuto, who was named the Most Valuable Player, as his team's kingpin alongside Kevin Maiyo, who was named the best setter.

"It had been great year for us and more should be expected moving forward," said Kenya Prisons team manager Patrick Lokomoi. "I want to thank my players for their immense sacrifice, that means a lot for us."

Cushioned by six points from victories against Kenya Ports Authority 3-1and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 3-0, Prisons only needed two sets from their match against GSU, who had earlier relinquished their title after struggling to beat KDF 3-2 and lost to KPA 3-0.

Prisons finished with eight points, while KPA were second with six points followed by GSU.