Shujaa stun South Africa to qualify for Paris Olympics

Kenya's Shujaa have qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after beating South Africa 17-12 in the final of the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Sunday.

Shujaa trailed 12-7 at the break after conceding tries from Selvyn Davids and Christie Grobbelaar. Speedster Patrick Odongo had given Kenya the lead with a converted try. He leveled the game at 12-12 before John Okoth scored the winning try.

South Africa have dropped to the Olympic Repechage where they will vie for the 12th and final slot for Paris 2024 Olympics.

Dethroned African champions, Uganda, who are under Kenyan coach Tolbert Onyango, are also in the Repechage. They finished third after beating hosts Zimbabwe 24-12.

Six-time African champions Kenya have earned direct qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, while South Africa and Uganda will join the second and third-placed teams from Asia, Europe, Oceania, North America and South America in the final qualification tournament set for June 2024 for the 12th and final slot to the Olympics.

Kenya, who competed at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, and Uganda will also vie for a place in 2024/25 World Rugby Sevens Series at Challenger Series in 2024.

Selected results

Gold medal:

Kenya 17 South Africa 12

Bronze medal: