Shujaa on the brink of Paris Olympics

Shujaa are closing in on a Paris 2024 Olympic Games ticket after marching to the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens cup final with a 35-10 win over hosts Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday.

The five-time former African champions will face World Rugby Sevens Series side South Africa in the final at 5.18pm.

Shujaa were expected to face a stern test against Zimbabwe, but really turned up for the game, hitting the hosts with well-worked tries from John Okoth (two), Patrick Odongo, Nigel Amaitsa and George Ooro.

Coach Kevin Wambua’s side survived early pressure moments after Amaitsa spilled the ball with the tryline in sight. Odongo opened the scoring by crossing the whitewash after racing inside Kenya’s 22 metres from a Samuel Asati pass.

Amaitsa landed the second try after grounding a sublime grubber kick as the former World Rugby Sevens Series side raced to a 14-0 lead after Anthony Omondi made successful conversions.

However, hosts Zimbabwe reduced the arrears after scoring an unconverted try under the sticks after catching the Kenyan defence flat-footed.

Shujaa went into the break 21-5 up after Okoth feinted a pass.

Wambua’s charges started the second half on the backfoot after Zimbabwe scored another unconverted try from a line-out.

Okoth made another feinted pass to the Zimbabweans, scoring his brace after getting a pass from co-captain Vincent Onyala and beating two defenders.

George Ooro closed out the game with an easy try after getting a timely pass from Omondi near the five-metre line. Omondi converted all the five tries.

Shujaa began the day by seeing off Burkina Faso 26-0 with tries from Okoth (two), Odongo, Kevin Wekesa and Beldad Ogeta. Omondi converted three tries against the West Africans.

With the semi-final win, Shujaa are a match away from qualifying for Olympic automatically, that is if they win the African crown, or they get into the final Olympic qualifying tournament (Olympic Repechage) as runners-up.

They have also booked a slot in the 2024 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series which is a pathway to returning to the 2024-2025 World Rugby Sevens Series.

Shujaa were one of the core teams in the Sevens Series from 2002/03, and were relegated at the end of 2022/23.