Nondies stun Oilers to storm Impala Floodie final
Three-time champions Nondescripts have stunned Menengai Oilers 16-11 to storm the Impala Floodlit Rugby tournament final.
Nondies, who led 6-5 at the break, scored one try, a conversion and three penalties to shock Oilers, the 2019 losing finalists.
The Oilers managed a try and two penalties.
Substitute Frank Mtuku scored Nondies' try that Salem Benson converted as Calvin Sheunda slotted in three penalties.
Flanker Chrispin Shitundo landed Oilers' try with fly half Abutwalib Wesonga and centre Austin Sikutwa curling over the penalties.
"The players didn't stick to the structures and made a few errors in the first half but they had the heart and desire to win," said Nondies coach Oliver Callum.
"We played good rugby down their half with substitute Salem Benson changing the tide."
Callum said his team is in rebuilding phase after they were relegated from Kenya Cup to Championship last season.
Sheunda put Nondies ahead with a penalty but Shitundo's try from a maul overturned things in favour of Oilers.
Sheunda's penalty put Nondies back in the driving seat and at half time 6-5.
Wesonga's penalty gave Oilers the lead 8-6 before Sheunda hit back with a penalty for Nondies, who took a one-point lead at 9-8.
It was a see-saw affair with kicking for territory dominating the second half as Sikutwa's penalty recaptured the lead for Oilers at 11-9.
Mtuku's try that Benson converted silenced Oilers fans to put Nondies through to the final.
Nondies will meet the winner between defending champions KCB Rugby Club and Kenyatta University's Blak Blad, who were battling in the other semi-final.