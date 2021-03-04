Mwamba to retain Nairobi Railway Club home ground

Mwamba Rugby Football Club could soon be back to its home ground of Nairobi Railway Club.

A senior official at the club intimated to Nation Sport that the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has agreed to hand over the Nairobi Railway Club playing field to the club, ending fears among fans and players that the club could lose its long-term venue for home matches.

The official said NMS has advised the club not to permanently move out of Nairobi Railway Club, adding that the team will return to the grounds once ongoing construction of bus terminus is complete. The rugby pitch has not been affected by construction work.

NMS had more good news for Mwamba. NMS will renovate the playing pitch and terraces free of charge.

“They (NMS officials) have even shown us the architectural plan of the bus park and our grounds. If the plan goes through, then we shall have a good facility. NMS will put up more stands for the fans,” the official, who sought anonymity because he is not authorised to talk on the matter, said.

“This will be a fantastic venue for our fans since the drop-off points for public service vehicles will just be next door. NMS officials have said that they have fallen behind schedule and that they want to finish the construction work as fast as possible,” the official explained.

The club has been looking for a new home after it was ordered to vacate Nairobi Railway Club in September last year to create room for construction of the new bus park and the Nairobi Expressway.

Mwamba, who are currently using the University of Nairobi grounds for training, announced in January that they were in the process of acquiring a new home ground.

Mean Machine uses the University of Nairobi grounds for training and to host league matches.

In January, Mwamba’s president, Alvas Onguru, said they were looking at three possible venues in Nairobi County. He said it would take up to three months to develop the identified facility make it playable.

Onguru, who did not disclose the location of the venues at the time, hinted that owners of two of the venues had agreed to give the club a long term lease. A third venue was available to be rented by the club.

Mwamba, which is one of the oldest rugby clubs in Kenya, have used Nairobi Railway Club ground for 42 years. It is among four clubs that had not did not registered for the 2021 Kenya Cup league that got underway last Saturday.

The club has since said it will return to the competition. The team will be in action on March 13 against Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad.

The club has produced great rugby players in Kenya, among them Edward Rombo, Collins Injera and Humphrey Kayange.