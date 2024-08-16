KCB beef up squad ahead of Dala Sevens

Defending champions KCB are optimistic of bouncing back in the third-leg of SportPesa National Sevens Circuit, the Dala Sevens that kicks off at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu this morning.

The Bankers stumbled in the first two legs, finishing fifth in the opening round Christie Sevens at the RFUEA grounds in Nairobi in July before settling for second in the second leg Kakamega Ingo Sevens two weeks ago.

They lost 17-12 to Kenya Harlequin on sudden death at Ingo Sevens at Kakamega Showground.

Currently lying third on the log with 32 points behind leaders Kenya Harlequin (41) and second-ranked Kabras Sugar (39), KCB have been bolstered by the return of experienced Jacob Ojee. The speedster was part of the team that dominated the circuit in 2014, 2019 and 2023.

Adding to KCB’s firepower are Kenya Sevens stars Samuel Asati and Festus Shiasi from the just-concluded Paris 2024 Olympics.

The youthful energy of Kenya Under-20 stand-out performer Michael Wamalwa will also be crucial.

Wamalwa impressed at Ingo Sevens and has retained his place alongside a talented set of players including Austin Sikutwa, Elvis Olukusi, Lionel Ajeliti, Bob Muhati and Levy Amunga.

Said KCB assistant coach Dennis Mwanja: “Preparations have been topnotch and our target is to hold on to our Dala title,” said Mwanja.

The Nairobi-based bankers, who are chasing their sixth Dala Sevens trophy, have their work cut out, especially after the first two legs produced two different winners – Kabras and Quins.These two have shown they mean business.

KCB are in Pool “B” together with Nondescript RFC, Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad and Homeboyz.

Kabras Sugar face tricky customers and neighbours Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) in Pool “C” as well as hosts Kisumu RFC and Kabete Stallions.

Ingo Sevens winners Quins will be the team to beat in Pool “A”. They collide with Menengai Oilers, Strathmore Leos and Mwamba.

“Kulabu” have been uninspiring this season, picking just four points from the two legs. The woes of Mwamba, who host the fourth leg (Kabeberi Sevens), are likely to continue in Kisumu.

Blak Blad’s Mulongo Meja emerged the top try and points scorer at Ingo Sevens. He contributed 40 points followed by his team-mate Daniel Oyoo as well as KCB youngster Wamalwa, both with 35 points.

Catholic Monks, who have been a joy to watch in the first two legs, have their top scorer at Ingo Samuel Omolo (34 points) to count on at Dala.