Kabras, KCB urge KRU to repackage Kenya Cup

As champions Kabras Sugar and KCB reflect on the just ended Kenya Cup season and their epic seventh clash in the final, they want Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) to embrace professionalism in the running of the league.

While the two clubs are happy to have dominated the local scene for one decade now, they noted that it’s not good for the game especially for the community clubs that were once a force to reckon with.

The clubs want the union to take charge of the league by sourcing out for sponsors besides seeking an end to the frequent KRU board wrangles.

Kabras Sugar sealed their fourth Kenya Cup title, third in a row when they dominated to beat KCB 29-5 in the final played on Saturday at the Kakamega Showground.

“KRU simply has to look for sponsors for these leagues. They have left the running of the league to clubs,” said Kabras Sugar chairman, Edwin Esilaba. “We can’t feel them on the ground and it’s a big challenge.”

KCB chairman Sadik Makii said that the league will only be run professionally if sponsors are on board.

KRU Secretary General Ray Olendo said the clubs' concerns are genuine hence the union will look into ways to repackage the league so as to attract sponsors for sustainability.

Olendo said an equalisation fund is being sought to boost upcountry teams like Kabras Sugar, Kisumu and South Coast Pirates in their travelling.

Esilaba noted that the Rugby Super Series is set to return next month, but as things look, it’s the clubs that will run it.

“We can’t keep on accruing debts when the mood at the KRU Board isn’t what we aspire for...these wrangles must end and people should do what members elected them to do,” said Esilaba.

Esilaba said that Kenya Cup ought to be televised live so as to attract sponsors and that clubs need to battle for prize money, not just trophies.

“It’s strange that the union couldn’t even afford medals to give out to the players after the final,” said Esilaba, adding that his team’s victory was expected even as the score line didn’t reflect what was happening on the pitch.

“The score line could have been higher. We told the boys to focus since KCB was a formidable side.

“Everything worked for us because of the hardwork the sponsors, players, the technical bench and the local community put in,” said Esilaba. “People didn’t realise how the rotation of players worked for us as it helped us overcome the loopholes created by injuries."

Esilaba said their next assignment is to defend the Enterprise Cup that starts in two weeks' time as well as reclaim the National Sevens title.

“Community clubs are struggling and while it’s good that Kabras and KCB have dominated in the last decade with Menengai Oilers coming closer, it’s not good for the game,” said Makii.

Makii proposed for a three-match one venue format so as to draw interest from both sponsors, fans and live television coverage.

“KCB matches have attracted an average crowd of 1,500 and despite having sponsors, we do raise quite a substantial amount from the gate collection,” explained Makii. “We can draw more people to the venue if three matches can be played at one venue.”

Makii said that commercialising rugby activities through the sale of rugby merchandise among other things is one way of raising funds.

“Our coaching standards also ought to be improved with Level II and above qualification as the yardstick for those handling Kenya Cup teams,” said Makii.

Back to his team, Makii said that they will go back to the drawing board and evaluate reports from both the players and technical bench to find out what has happened in the last three years.

KCB last won the Kenya Cup in 2021 at Nandi Bears.