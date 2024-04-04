Kabras sweat over long injury list

Though favourites, champions Kabras Sugar are cautious ahead of their clash with KCB Rugby in the Kenya Cup final on Saturday at the Kakamega Showground.

Injuries on key players have left Kabras Sugar's technical bench in a spin with head coach Carlos Katywa banking on a good report from their team physicians and physiotherapists ahead of the epic clash.

Katywa has also been having sleepless nights since KCB have improved with every match to the final despite having lost to them and Menengai Oilers in the regular season.

Kabras Sugar have featured in all Kenya Cup finals since their debut in the top flight league during the 2014/15 season, this being their ninth time.

"The injury list is long with Kabras Sugar providing almost 80 percent of its players to the national teams. We now have to wait until the eve of the final to see who we will play," said Katywa, who singled out his scrum-half Brian Tanga, who sustained a knee injury in the semi-final against Nondiescripts.

Kenya Sevens star Kelvin Wekesa, Teddy Akala, Hillary Majilwa and Bryson Adaka all have injuries and their team doctors were battling to see if they will be ready for big clash at the forest.

Kabras' league's top try scorer Derrick Ashiundu only played the first four matches, only to get injured again, putting him away from action.

Katywa is proud that courtesy of their sponsors West Kenya Sugar Company under the brand Kabras Sugar, they have managed to professionalise their activities.

"We have set admirable and high standards hence we ain't apologetic. I am proud of the depth we have and we shall still use the ammunition we have for good results," said Katywa, adding that he is confident his charges led by his captain George Nyambua, Brian Juma and Ntabeni Dukisa among others will deliver again.

Nyambua has featured for Kabras Sugar in the last eight Kenya Cup finals and will be seeking to lift the title for the second time as the team captain.

Katywa noted that KCB that have a great tactician in Curtis Olago, who always has something new over his sleeves, have shown no signs of weakness, having picked gradually during the season.

"They are currently better than us especially in the lineouts, which was quite evident when we played them last," said Katywa. "Their young and upcoming squad is hungry than ever with nothing to lose."

Katywa noted that the pedigree KCB players like flanker Felix Ojoo, prop Oscar Sarano, eighthman Kollian Persian, second row Emmanuel Silungi have is something to think about.

"Persian does most of the dirty work with Silungi standing out at the lineouts. They were able to go back to the drawing board to turn the tables on Menengai Oilers in the semi-finals with full and complete tackles, good defence. They really don't depend on line speed," explained Katywa, adding that the bankers backline is renowned for its swiftness.

"Something that we can't run away from is KCB's good midfield that has fast wingers like Festus Shiasi and Michael Wamalwa," said Katywa.

Above all, Katywa expects a tough but a mouthwatering duel adding that they will dedicate the final and victory to their patron Tejveer Rai, who is the West Kenya Sugar Company Chief Executive Officer.

Katywa said he is delighted to have Rai back after a nasty accident while participating in the 2021 WRC Safari Rally.

"He has sustained the team for over a decade comfortably while most of their rivals have been fighting to have ends meet owing to the existing tough economic times," said Katywa.

KCB defeated Menengai Oilers 21-12 while Kabras beat Nondescripts 37-9 in the semi-finals to set up their big clash at the forest once again.

Kabras Sugar beat KCB for the first time in the final 19-9 to retain Kenya Cup last season, in which was their third title after previous wins 2015/2016 and 2021/2022 seasons.

Kabras Sugar v KCB Kenya Cup finals

2014/2015 (RFUEA)

KCB 27-3 Kabras Sugar

2016/2017 (KCB Sports Club)

KCB 36-8 Kabras Sugar

2017/2018 (KCB Sports Club)

KCB 29-24 Kabras Sugar

2018/2019 (Kakamega Showground)

Kabras Sugar 15-23 KCB

2021(Nandi Bears)

Kabras Sugar 25-28 KCB

2022/2023( Kakamega Showground)