Kabras destined to rule Kenyan rugby

Nine consecutive finals since earning promotion to the Kenya Cup in the 2014/15 season best describes the sheer hardwork of Kabras Sugar Rugby Football Club.

The final pitting Kabras Sugar RFC against their bitter rivals KCB is slated for Saturday and, according to the organisers, the match is expected to attract a huge crowd, bigger than the one witnessed last year.

Last year’s final was attended by at least 4,500 fans but this time round, the club has made arrangements to accommodate more than 6,000 spectators.

The weekend finale at the Moi ASK Showground will be the second in a row for the two clubs after they clashed last year at Kakamega’s Showground and Kabras Sugar emerged the winners over KCB.

The Kakamega-based rugby club produced a sterling performance during the regular season by garnering 54 points out of possible 55 after defeating all their opponents.

KCB came a distant second with 44 points after losing two matches against Kabras Sugar and Menengai Oilers.

West Kenya Sugar Company’ Chairman Jaswant Rai, who sponsors Kabras Sugar RFC, said he is happy that the club has lived to the expectations by changing the rugby landscape and is now the most popular club in the country.

The sugar millers have played for two seasons without losing any match with the last defeat being against KCB on February 28, 2022.

Rai Group of Companies Chairman Jaswant Singh Rai (right) with Kabras Sugar RFC players after they beat Top Fry to lift the Rai Cup trophy in 2016. They face KCB in the 2024 Kenya Cup final this weekend. Photo credit: Pool

“At Kabras Sugar RFC it is not just about playing rugby but nurturing talents and creating a good platform for them to showcase their talents and that is exactly what we are doing,” said Rai.

He continued: “The club has given education of players an utmost priority and those who have completed their studies we absorb them in our companies to work.”

Rai said the club will continue nurturing talents through its age-grade system and incorporate them into the senior team to explore their talents.

Kabras Sugar has been one of the main suppliers of players to the national rugby team in both 7s and 15 aside.

The Head of Player Pathway and Development, Edwin Achayo, recalled the statement that was made by Rai in his first meeting with players: “Go forth and conquer your opponents.”

Indeed, Kabras Sugar RFC players have lived up to the words of Rai. The club has been conquering their opponents every season in the local rugby scene ever since it landed promotion to the top tier league.

“There is a strong desire from the players to leave a legacy on and off the field of play courtesy of work ethic instilled in them. The club is just nine years old but has played in nine finals since joining Kenya Cup,” said Achayo.

Prior to the current season, Kabras Sugar RFC bolstered its squad by signing Edward Mwaura from Menengai Oilers, Brian Mutua from Mean-Machine and Eric Cantona from Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology. Cantona has amassed 20 points for the club so far.

Club Head Coach Carlos Katywa says the trio has been influential to the club this season. He attributed the sterling performance to sheer hardwork of players.

“We have had a 100 per cent run this season. This is a community-driven club so there is a collective sense of responsibility from players and those involved,” said Katywa.

“We received all the support we wanted from our sponsor West Kenya Sugar Company and this actually motivated the players to also give it all whenever they are on the pitch,” Katywa added.

Derrick Ashiundu of Kabras Sugar remains the top try scorer in the 2023/24 Kenya Cup season with 11 tries.