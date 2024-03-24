Dominant KCB, Kabras set up mouth-watering final contest

Fans can look forward to a mouth-watering contest when champions Kabras Sugar RFC and KCB, two teams which have dominated local rugby in the past decade, play in the Kenya Cup final.

The two giants of Kenyan rugby will renew rivalry in yet another final of the Kenya Cup on April 6 at the Kakamega Showground, having won their respective semi-final matches played on Saturday. And past matches between the two teams have been closely-fought, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

It is instructive to note that Kabras Sugar RFC have qualified for every edition of the Kenya Cup final since the club’s promotion to the Kenya Cup for the first time in the 2014/2015 season. The club has invested in talent development structures, hired foreign coaches from South Africa and Australia, and players from South Africa, Fiji and Uganda.

Kabras Sugar hired Mike Bishop from Australia, who led them to their first Kenya Cup victory in 2015/2016 season, Henley du Plessis (South Africa) and Jerome Muller (South Africa). Muller guided the team to a second Kenya Cup title in the 2021/2022 season.

The club’s current coach, Carlos Katywa who took over from Muller last season and guided the side to a third Kenya Cup success last season, is also South African.

Foreign players currently in the team are Fijian-born Jone Kubu who has since taken up Kenyan citizen, Ntabeni Dukisa from South Africa, and Ugandan international Asumani Mugerwa.

On the other hand, KCB have taken advantage of their solid financial base to lure some of the best players locally to their Ruaraka base.

Over the years, KCB has recruited players from other local teams and learning institutions, but most of these players have since given way to fresh talent. They include the club’s former captain Curtis Lilako, former Kenya Sevens captain Andrew Amonde, Oliver Mang’eni and George Asin.

Some of the youngsters who have joined KCB this season and made instant impact include Andycole Omollo from Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology. KCB have won five of the past six editions of the Kenya Cup final. On those six ocassions, they triumphed against Kabras Sugar. But last season, Kabras Sugar turned the tide against KCB in the final.

Both teams have also contributed the bulk of players in both the Kenya Simbas and Kenya Sevens teams in the last decade.

Last season, Kabras Sugar beat KCB 19-9 in the Kenya Cup final for the very first time.

Kabras Sugar won the Kenya Cup title for the first time in their second season in the Kenya Cup when they beat Impala Saracens 22-5 in the 2015/2016 season. The team beat Menengai Oilers in the final of the 2021/2022 season at Kakamega Showground, christened ‘the Bullring.’ On that ocassion, the sugar millers rallied from behind to win 34-28.

The last time KCB beat Kabras in the Kenya Cup final was in the 2021 season in which the bankers triumphed 29-25 at the Ruaraka Sports Club.

On Saturday, Kabras Sugar, who led the Kenya Cup standings in the regular season and finished unbeaten for the second season running, beat Nondescript 37-9 at the Kakamega Showground to qualify for the final, while KCB dug deep to tame Menengai Oilers 21-12 at the Ruaraka Sports Club.

Kabras Sugar’s head coach, Katywa has attributed his team’s success to a sense of unity at the team’s camp, and the huge investment that West Kenya Sugar Company has put in the team through its brand Kabras Sugar.

“Everyone seems to be happy with the fact that we are a family and that we are not working for individual accolades,” said Katywa. “No amount of coaching can bring that kind of family environment."

KCB’s head coach Curtis Olago says a positive culture at the club, and solid support from sponsors Kenya Commercial Bank has made the club a formidable side since he took charge in 2013.

“We have travelled to the home of Super Rugby side, Stormers in South Africa every year, something that has enriched our rugby knowledge for sustainability,” said Olago.