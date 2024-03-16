Kenya Cup: Lion-hearted Nondies rally to seal semi-final slot

Seventeen-time champions Nondescripts and Menengai Oilers are through to the semi-finals of Kenya Cup.

Eighthman Steve Odhiambo landed a last minute try as Nondies rallied from behind to beat Kenya Harlequin for the second consecutive time this season 26-20 in a nerve-wracking playoffs at the RFUEA ground on Saturday.

Menengai Oilers edged out the battling Kenyatta University's Blak Blad 26-12 at the Nakuru Showground in the other play-offs match.

Nondies set up defending champions Kabras Sugar at Kakamega Showground while the Oilers face-off former champions KCB at the Ruaraka Sports Club on Saturday next week.

Nondies will be seeking their first victory against Kabras Sugar since 2012 when they beat the sugarmen 24-22 in Kakamega. It was Kabras Sugar's first season at the Kenya Cup.

Record champions Nondies have not laid their hands on Kenya Cup since 1998 while Kabras are out to seal their fourth cup victory after previous victories in 2016, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons.

At some point, Quins played with two men less when winger Zedong Marrow received his marching orders from referee Innocents Kimathi for a bad tackle in the 26th minute while centre Richel Wangila was sin-binned in the 47th minute of the high-octane duel.

Quins, who led 13-7 at the break, looked hungry and all set to win but the game proved cruel when wrong decisions in Nondies' half cost them before Odhiambo stole the ball from the lineout to score at the death.

“It was all about teamwork that resulted in the try. We soaked in the pressure and the brotherhood and teamwork that we have embraced throughout the season worked for us,“ said Odhiambo, acknowledging the match looked beyond their reach.

“But the Red lion brought out their claws and resilience that marked their regular season win,” explained Odhiambo.

Nondies coach Oliver Callum described it as a good feeling, having come from the dead to edge out Quins just like they claimed a stunning 21-13 victory against the same side the previous Saturday in their last match of the regular season.

“It's a nice feeling after the boys showed character. We were out of the game completely. This victory means a lot. It was all about hard work since we got relegated the previous season.

“The players put in a lot of effort and commitment and while most players leave a club upon relegation, we were able to retain our players,” said Callum, who predicted a tough semi-final against Kabras.

“It’s going to be a hard one against Kabras. They are not the best team in the country for no reason. They are an incredibly well coached and an incredibly committed and skillful playing group,” said Callum. “We celebrate tonight but turn the focus to the game on Tuesday.”

Other scorers for Nondies were fullback Dominic Osino, Charles Omondi and Fred Shisia. Moseti Nyenya managed three conversions.

Richel Wangila and Meshak Tunnech managed a try each for Quins as fly-half Edwin Asena converted them both besides curling over a penalty but all was in vain.

Quins coach Paul “Pau” Murunga rued wrong decisions and the red card on Marrow.

“It was just bad. This was a game of small margins where we should have gone for points in critical situations instead of tapping the ball,” said Murunga, adding that the learning curve has been slow to the young players in his team. “You saw our scrumhalf taping the ball and kicking out.”

It will be another fascinating rematch between KCB and Oilers after the Great Rift side ended the bankers' unbeaten run this season, winning 21-7 in the penultimate leg of the regular season.

It can be recalled Oilers stunned KCB 24-17 for the first time during the 2021/2022 Kenya Cup semi-finals before losing to Kabras Sugar 34-28 in the final.

Fly-half Abutwalib Wesonga converted centre Tyson Maina's try before curling over three penalties to put Oilers ahead 16-0 at the break.