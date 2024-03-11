Shujaa finish third in Uruguay but top Challenger Series table

Kenya Sevens stayed at the top of the 2024 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series despite finishing third in the second leg that ended on Sunday at Charrua Stadium, Montevideo, Uruguay.

Kenya, winners of the first leg in Dubai in January, destroyed Chile 31-12 in the third place play-off to collect 16 points for their tally of 36 points.

They enjoy a better aggregate against Uruguay, who also have 36 points after they collected 20 after sweeping to victory at the home tournament, thrashing Hong Kong China 28-0 in the final.

Uruguay, who had finished third in the first leg in Dubai, moved one place to second while Chile dropped one place to third with 32 points after they took 14 points from Uruguay leg.

Germany, who finished fifth in Uruguay occupy the fourth and last qualifying place with 26 points, similar with Hong Kong China, who got 18 points as losing finalists in Uruguay.

Co-captains Vincent Onyala and Anthony Omondi scored a try each as John Okoth, Nygel Amaitsa and Salem Adoyo landed one apiece to dispatch the Chileans after leading 17-5 at the break.

Omondi managed two conversions with Adoyo making one in a match that saw Ernesto Tchimino and Luca Strabucchi score a try apiece for the South Americans.

Shujaa dropped to the third place play-off after a stunning 21-14 defeat at the hands of Hong Kong China in the semi-final.

Omondi converted Lamec Ambesta and Adoyo's tries but all was in vain as Cado Lee touched down a brace of tries with Callum McCullough scoring one to hand Hong Kong victory.

Uruguay dispatched Chile 10-7 in the other semi-final.

From South America, the teams head to Munich, Germany for the final leg of the Challenger Series scheduled for May 18-19.

Four teams that will top the series will then meet the other four teams that will have finished at the bottom of the 2023/2024 World Rugby Sevens Series.

The Series is remaining with three legs to go in Hong Kong, Singapore and Madrid.

Great Britain, Spain, Samoa and Canada currently occupy the last four slots ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th places.

However, the Madrid leg scheduled for May 31 to June 2 is where the new relegation and promotion play-offs competition pitting the bottom four in the Series and top four in the Challenger Series will face-off.

Kenya Lionesses also lost to Hong Kong China 27-22 in the seventh place play-off to finish eighth and drop from second place to fifth in the women's series with 24 points.

China sealed their second victory, beating Argentina 38-7 in the final.

The Chinese top with 40 points followed by Argentina with 34, Uganda 28 and Belgium 28.

Poland are sixth, two points below Lionesses.