Shujaa storm Uruguay Challenger Series semi-finals

Kenya Sevens are through to the semi-finals of the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Uruguay.

Shujaa withstood a battle of wits, edging out regional rivals Uganda 7-5 in the quarter-finals on Sunday dawn at Charrua Stadium, Montevideo.

Kenya will now meet Hong Kong in the semi-final at 10.02pm on Sunday.

Hosts Uruguay will take on Chile in the other semi-final at 9.40pm on Sunday.

Shujaa was awarded a penalty try in the first half after a high tackle on Anthony Omondi while Philip Wokorach scored the unconverted try in the same half that ended 7-5.

It was a stalemate in the second half as Shujaa, the winners of the first leg of the Challenger Series in Dubai in January, held on to win.

Shujaa had beaten Tonga 17-14 in the group stage with John Okoth, Nygel Amaitsa and Anthony Omondi scoring a try each. Omondi made one conversion.

After Uruguay, the teams will head to Munich, Germany for the final leg of the Challenger Series scheduled for May 18-19.

Four teams that will top the series will then meet the other four teams that will have finished at the bottom of the 2023/2024 World Rugby Sevens Series.

The Series are remaining with three legs to go in Hong Kong, Singapore and Madrid.

Great Britain, Spain, Samoa and Canada currently occupy the last four slots ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th places.

However, the Madrid leg scheduled for May 31 to June 2 is where the new relegation and promotion play-offs competition pitting the bottom four in the Series and top four in the Challenger Series will face-off.

Kenya top the Challenger Series with 20 points, followed by Chile 18, Uruguay 16 and Germany 14 to wrap up the top four vanguard.

On the other hand, Kenya Lionesses will meet Hong Kong China in the seventh place play-off at 10.37pm on Sunday after they lost to China 24-7 in the quarter-final.

The Lionesses are currently placed second in the Women’s Challenger Series with 18 points. China, that beat Lionesses in the final in Dubai in January top with 20 points.

China play Uganda while Argentina are up against Belgium in the women’s semi-finals.