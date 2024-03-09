Kenya Cup play-offs roster complete

Menengai Oilers, Kenya Harlequin, Nondescripts and Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad are through to the Kenya Cup semi-final play-offs.

Champions Kabras Sugar upheld their unbeaten run in the regular season for the second time, edging out KCB 14-10 as the Kenya Cup regular season ended on Saturday in a dramatic encounter.

Even though it was the first time Kabras Sugar failed to secure a bonus point victory, they finished at the top with 54 points from a clean run in 11 outings.

It was KCB’s second loss of the season, but the bankers settled second with 45 points after getting a bonus point - for not losing by more than seven points at the forest.

Kabras have now secured their fifth consecutive home semi-final and final after they topped the league during the regular season.

KCB secured a home semi-final after a season where they won nine matches.

Catholic University of East Africa Monks and Homeboyz were relegated from the top-flight rugby league. The Deejays are dropping to the Championship for the first time in 13 years.

The big shock at the end of the regular season was by Kisumu, who survived relegation for the first time in their history.

The lakeside city lads did it in style, stopping visiting Strathmore University Leos 23-17 in Kisumu to finish 10th with 12 points.

However, Kisumu, who have two wins, a draw and seven losses, still have a mere formality game against Blak Blad on March 13 in Nakuru.

The Oilers sealed their slot after they battled to beat Catholic Monks 34-23 at the varsity’s ground while Nondies, who are record 17-time Kenya Cup champions, rallied from behind to stun Quins 21-13 at the RFUEA ground.

Quins and Nondies will face-off, with Menengai Oilers taking on Blak Blad in the semi-final play-offs scheduled for March 16.

Nondies, who returned to the topflight league this season, claimed the Ngong Road bragging rights after they came from behind 13-6 at the break to triumph.

Blak Blad collected five points without breaking a sweat after they got a walkover against Homeboyz, who have been relegated from Kenya Cup for the first time in 13 years.

Blak Blad, who will play Kisumu in their last match on March 13 in Nakuru, are placed sixth with 25 points. The varsity side can’t dislodge Nondies from fifth regardless of the result.

The Oilers finished the regular season in third place with 42 points from nine wins and two losses.

Quins, the eight-time champions, who held the title last in 2012, finished the regular season fourth with 37 points, six better than fifth-placed Nondies, who last won the Kenya Cup in 1998.

Kenya Cup results

Kabras Sugar 14-10 KCB

Catholic Monks 23-34 Menengai Oilers

Nondies 21-13 Quins

Mwamba 20-31 Nakuru

Kisumu 23-17 Strathmore Leos

Blak Blad 28-0 Homeboyz

Kenya Cup semi-final play-offs- March 16

Menengai Oilers v Blak Blad,

Quins v Nondies

Semi-finals - March 24