Mutai reads malice at KRU ahead of 'vote of no confidence' motions

March 29 this year will mark one year since Alexander Kiplagat Mutai also known as Sasha Mutai took over the reins at the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

But the former flanker, 47, isn’t a happy man.

Mutai alleges that the “cartels” he has helped to bring down at KRU to stabilise the running of the game at the union upon election as the chairman are fighting back.

There are two motions ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 24 this year seeking a vote of no confidence in him.

Mutai has been at loggerheads with the KRU Secretary General Ray Olendo after he was allegedly suspended from the KRU board on August 4, 2023 for allegedly presenting a forged Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) document.

However, Olendo sought legal redress at the Sports Dispute Tribunal that ruled in his favour on March 5, this year, indicating that his suspension was illegal and a nullity.

More so, the SDT indicated that the determination of any breach of Data Privacy over the alleged forged Credit Reference Bureau document is not a preserve of the tribunal.

In the motions brought up by Kisumu Rugby Club and Bungoma Rugby Club, Mutai is accused of persistent lack of leadership and transparency in the management of affairs of KRU.

Mutai told those who have brought up the motions that he is ready to face them at the AGM, adding that he isn’t afraid because his hands are not tainted.

However, Mutai cautioned that unnecessary noise will only continue to hurt the game because focus will be on none issues.

“Sponsors, who had departed were clear that we must clean the rot at the Union before they would return and that is what we did,” said Mutai, adding that upon taking charge, they found that the union directors had engaged their own firms for services at the union hence conflict of interest.

“We did away with that and there were casualties. They are now fighting the board, especially me so as to return,” claimed Mutai, adding that he was brought up in an environment of integrity and transparency.

Mutai said that the previous office had close to 19 cases in court where they had even sued SportPesa, Coca-Cola and Bidco among others.

“We have terminated the cases for a new start,” adding that the union had a debt of Sh 112m.

Besides wooing sponsors back, Mutai said that Safari Sevens returned with sanity also prevailing at Kenya Sevens team that saw a complete new team win Africa Cup and qualify for the Paris Olympics.

“The selection of players was fair and this time around where Championship players like Patrick Odongo were picked for the first time,” said Mutai. “Our core value number one is integrity. They are not happy that rugby is blossoming again."

“During his campaigns and as part of his manifesto, Mutai promised to resource clubs to make them effectively participate in the leagues,” said Kisumu in their motion available to Nation Sport. “Since he assumed office there hasn’t been any payment to clubs as a support subsidy.”