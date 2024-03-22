Kabras Sugar, KCB eye Kenya Cup final

As giants Kabras Sugar, KCB, Nondescripts and Menengai Oilers face-off in the Kenya Cup semi-finals, former champions Impala are a step away from promotion to the top-flight league.

Unfazed

Holders Kabras Sugar are unfazed as they take on former champions Nondies in their ninth consecutive semi-final appearance at the Kakamega Showground.

The sugarmen are hunting for their fourth title, third in a row, while Nondies, the most successful team in the Kenya Cup with 17 trophies, are eying their first cup success in 26 years.

Whether Nondies, who stunned Kenya Harlequin 26-20 in the play-off on Saturday, will claim another big scalp to set the stage for their first Kenya Cup win since 1998 is the big question.

Renew rivalry

KCB and Menengai Oilers renew their rivalry at the Ruaraka Sports Club, where the bankers are eying revenge after the Oilers beat them 21-7 during the regular season.

The two sides clash for the fourth consecutive time in a Kenya Cup semi-final since 2021.

KCB won 38-20 in 2021 and suffered a 24-17 defeat in 2022 before winning 35-17 last season.

Nondies, who gained promotion to Kenya Cup this season, haven’t beaten Kabras since the 2014/2015 season when the sugarmen were making their debut in the league.

Former 15s and sevens international Ben Nyambu picked the ball from the ruck and dummied Kabras' defence to score as Nondies won 18-1t at the Kakamega Showground.

It will be a tall order for the Red Lions to produce similar moves against highly fancied Kabras, who have been dominant throughout to top the regular season unbeaten for the second consecutive campaign.

The sugarmen won all 11 matches, including a flawless 40-0 victory over Nondies away at the Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi.

No pushover

Nondies, in their first season back from the KRU Championships, have not been pushovers, as they finished fifth in the regular season with seven wins and four losses.

One of the Red Lions' victories included their 21-13 against Quins in their last match of the regular season, a victory they confirmed at the play-off against the same side on Saturday.

Lamec Ambetsa returns to the field as the fullback for Kabras after a tour with Kenya Sevens in Uruguay. This shift pushed Barry Robinson back to his fly-half position, with Brian Tanga returning to scrum-half.

Nondies are without their influential scrum-half Alex Devereux, replaced by Ian Mubwani, and will be led by eighth man Steve Odhiambo.

Avoid complacency

Kabras Sugar coach Carlos Katywa said respecting their opponents, avoiding complacency in the opening minutes, and discipline will be key to their success.

“We respect the Nondies because they have earned it but, unfortunately, we don’t keep archives at the forest," said Katywa. “What I know is that we haven't lost to the Red Lions in recent history and that won’t happen now.”

“It’s going to be tough against a professional outfit but I hope we can perform to the best of our ability," said Nondies coach Oliver Callum.

The battle scrum halves Samuel Asati (KCB) and Samson Onsomu (Oilers) will decide the result at the Den.

Impala, who were relegated two seasons ago from Kenya Cup, must beat Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology to realise that dream in Kakamega.

Daystar Falcons

Either South Coast Pirates or Daystar Falcons will earn promotion to the Kenya Cup for the first time...who will snatch the ticket at the historic showdown in Diani?

“We shall give our all... it’s a knockout stage and any simple mistake can prove costly. We shall take all the chances," said Falcons coach Caleb Bosire.