Nondies, Quins face-off in Kenya Cup playoffs

Eternal rivals Nondescripts and Kenya Harlequin face off in a crunchy Kenya Cup semi-final play-off match coming a week after the two giants met in the regular season.

Suicidal

It will be suicidal if Nondies, who pride themselves as the most successful club in the history of Kenya Cup, are to hinge on their stunning 21-13 success against Quins last Saturday.

There has been a see-saw of results involving these two Ngong Road giants in the last decade, where Quins have an edge. Quins have six wins against Nondies' three.

Saturday’s victory against Quins was Nondies' first since their 18-5 success in 2021, with their only other victory coming during the unfinished 2019/2020 season, 25-8.

Romped back

Quins romped back to triumph 24-6 during the 2021/2022 season, which saw Nondies finish last in the league to be relegated for the first time in the club’s history and miss out on the 2022/2023 season.

Niondies, who are yet to reach the Kenya Cup semi-finals in over a decade, have won the prestigious title a record 17 times and last held it in 1998.

In the last decade, Quins, who have won the Kenya Cup eight times, have reached the semi-finals four times, including last season, where they lost to eventual winners Kabras Sugar 22-8 in Kakamega.

Quins last lifted the Kenya Cup in 2012 after completing a hat-trick of back-to-back victories, with other wins coming in 2010 and 2011.

The other semi-final will see Menengai Oilers take on visiting Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad at the Nakuru Showground.

The winner between Quins and Nondies will face champions Kabras Sugar in Kakamega in the semis, while KCB awaits the winner between Oilers and Blak Blad at Ruaraka.

Turning the tables

Quins head coach Paul Murunga is confident of turning the tables on Nondies with the return of his four forwards - Michael Onsando, Charlton Mokua, Mike Mugo and Abel Matanda.

Also making a return from injury is scrum-half Lucky Dewald, who has replaced Cornelius Mokoro, who has travelled with Kenya Morans for the African Games in Accra, Ghana.

Nondies coach Oliver Callum said his charges will confirm that their victory on Saturday wasn’t a fluke, with another win to ease through to the semi-finals.

In some of his changes, Callum will have Alex Devereux start at scrum-half, having recovered from an illness as Ian Mabwa drops to the bench. Backrow Brian Amaitsa replaces Charles Omondi, who starts from the bench.

"My confidence is back after overseeing my training this week. The four inclusions and the scrum-half are vital ingredients and key positions that reflect how we shall play,” said Murunga.

“I am not worried about last week since I can sense victory for yet another semi-clash with Kabras.”

“Yes, we are excited to reach the playoffs but know we will need to play at our best to compete with Quins. We won’t be thinking about our win last week since this is a different stage,” said Callum.

