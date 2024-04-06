Kabras Sugar rugby team win third consecutive Kenya Cup title

Kabras Sugar rugby team

Kabras Sugar beat KCB Rugby 29-5 to lift the Kenya Cup for the third time in a row in the final match played at Kakamega ASK Showground.

Photo credit: Jesse Chenge | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Reporter

NMG Sport

Kabras Sugar defeated KCB Rugby in the final at Kakamega ASK Showground on Saturday to lift the 2023/2024 Kenya Cup title for the third consecutive year.

On Saturday, home side Kabras Sugar beat KCB Rugby 29-5 to retain the title they won last two seasons.

The team won the Kenya Cup for the first time in the 2015/2016 season when they beat Impala 22-5 in a one-sided final.

Related

In the 2021/2022 season, Kabras Sugar beat Menengai RFC 34-28 in the final to win the title.

Last season, they beat KCB 19-9 in the final at Kakamega ASK Showground to lift the title.

In the headlines