Kabras Sugar rugby team win third consecutive Kenya Cup title
Kabras Sugar defeated KCB Rugby in the final at Kakamega ASK Showground on Saturday to lift the 2023/2024 Kenya Cup title for the third consecutive year.
On Saturday, home side Kabras Sugar beat KCB Rugby 29-5 to retain the title they won last two seasons.
The team won the Kenya Cup for the first time in the 2015/2016 season when they beat Impala 22-5 in a one-sided final.
In the 2021/2022 season, Kabras Sugar beat Menengai RFC 34-28 in the final to win the title.
Last season, they beat KCB 19-9 in the final at Kakamega ASK Showground to lift the title.