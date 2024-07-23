Quins ready to launch 7s Circuit challenge at Christies 

Winning Christie Sevens for the first time in nine years could set the stage for Kenya Harlequin’s first National Sevens Circuit title in 12 years.

Quins head coach Paul “Pau” Murunga, who won the series twice with Homeboyz in 2016 and 2018, harbours a national title with Quins now and the dream starts with the Christie Sevens this weekend.

The Quins-hosted tournament that runs from Friday to Sunday at the RFUEA ground is the opening leg of the six-round 2024 SportsPesa National Sevens Circuit.

Quins lifted the Christies last in 2015 after thrashing KCB 19-0 in the final.

“I think the odds are for us with most of the top guns having most of their players on international assignment,” said Murunga, who is handling Quins for the third season.

Quins have one player, Herman Humwa, with Kenya Sevens at the Paris Olympic Games and two -- Paul Mutsami and Richel Wangila -- with Kenya Simbas at the Africa Cup in Kampala, Uganda

“We really need to take advantage of that and play to win the Christie Sevens.

“This is our home ground and we must cash in on that too,” said Murunga.

Murunga was speaking during the launch of this year’s circuit on Monday where series title sponsors SportsPesa gave Sh16.5 million, an improvement of Sh1.5 from last year.