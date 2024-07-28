Red-hot Kabras Sugar claim Christie Sevens

After retaining the Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup last season, Kabras Sugar are determined to also own the sevens version national title.

Kabras Sugar launched that campaign for the Sportpesa National Sevens Circuit when they recaptured the Christie Sevens title, the first leg of the 2024 circuit on Sunday at the RFUEA ground.

Handled by former Kenya Sevens international Felix Ayange, Kabras Sugar tamed hosts Kenya Harlequin 17-12 in the high-octane final to recapture the crown they won last in 2016.

It was a good start for Kabras Sugar, who last won the national circuit in 2017 as they head back home to Kakamega where they will host the second leg, Kakamega Sevens this weekend.

“That is what teamwork can deliver, but we still have a long way to go. Quins were worthy opponents,” said Ayange, a former Quins player, who played last for the side in 2016.

“I trusted this young side to deliver and they didn’t disappoint. Most of our players are with Kenya Sevens at the Paris Olympics and Kenya Simbas at the Africa Cup in Uganda,” said Ayange.

Patrick Lumumba and Griffin Chao landed a try each as Eric Cantona converted one for Kabras to lead 12-0 before Amon Wamalwa's unconverted try saw Quins trailed 12-5 at the break.

Wamalwa would break Kabras’ defence just after the break to convert it and level as Quins swung back into the match, but not for long after William Manji put Cantona through from an offload to score and put away the match.

“We committed a few mistakes that handed Kabras two penalties which proved costly,” said Quins coach Paul “Pau” Murunga.

Surprise package Catholic University of East Africa “Monks” claimed bronze after they humbled Strathmore University “Leos” 10-7 in the play-offs.

Impala lifted the Women’s Christie Sevens title after dominating to beat Mwamba 22-10 in the final.

Quins, chasing their first Christies title since 2012, battled hard to end the Catholic University of East Africa “Monks” fairytale 7-5 in the semi-final. Amon Wamalwa converted Albert Alale’s try as Quins held on to their lead after cancelling Samuel Owino’s try.

It was a thrilling exchange of leads as the 2022 Christies champions Strathmore blew away their 10-7 first-half lead to lose to Kabras Sugar 19-10 in the other semi.

Manji went for the first of his brace of tries as Cantona added the extras to lead 7-0 only for the pacy Leos to roar back with two quick tries from Stanslaus Shikoli and Collins Maina.

The Leos would then fall into Kabras Sugar's play of a slow game with the Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup champions turning on the screws.