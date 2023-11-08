KBL splashes Sh15m for Elgon Cup, Safari Sevens

Kenya Breweries Ltd (KBL) has made a grand return to rugby, killing three birds with a stone.

Under their famous brand Tusker, KBL has forked out Sh15 million sponsorship for the just ended Victoria Cup, Elgon Cup and this year's Safari Sevens.

Uganda Rugby Cranes lifted the Victoria Cup for the first time in history, stunning Kenya Simbas 21-20 at the King’s Park Arena, Kampala on Sunday.

Earlier, Rugby Cranes had beaten Zambia 30-8 before the Simbas overwhelmed the Zambians 36-12, leaving the East Africans sides to battle for the top honours.

The fixture in Kampala between the Simbas and Rugby Cranes doubled up as the first leg of the Elgon Cup with the second leg on Saturday in Kisumu.

Safari Sevens that has so far attracted 12 teams is scheduled for November 17 to 19 at the RFUEA ground.

Kenya’s Shujaa and Germany are among the 12 teams that will grace this year’s Safari Sevens.

Safari Sevens was last played in 2021 with Kenya’s Shujaa edging out Germany 12-5 in the final to lift the Robin Cahill Trophy at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The 2020 championship failed to take place owing to Covid-19, while the 2022 event proved a cropper due to financial constraints.

KBL Managing Director Mark Ocitti said that they are back in rugby for the long term as he handed over the sponsorship cheque to the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Sasha Mutai at the brewers’ office at Darden City Business Park, Ruaraka.

“Rugby ignites fire that stirs passion and unity that has left a big mark in Kenya,” said Ocitti.

“It’s unfortunate that Kenya Simbas lost but it feels great to be back in rugby, it also feels great that Safari Sevens is back.”

Ocitti said his company’s investment signifies their unwavering dedication to the growth and development of rugby in Kenya, both in the present and the future.

“We endeavor to uplift and support Kenyans to stand tall hence our sponsorship not only in rugby but other sports, “said Ocitti, adding that it’s his hope that Mutai’s team will help restore Kenyan rugby.

“This isn’t a one-off since we believe in the positive attributes rugby has given to the nation and we want to extend our gratitude to KRU for its dedication,” said Ocitti, who was accompanied by Head of Spirits at KBL, Jean Oketch.

Mutai said the return of KBL affirms their commitment in their endeavors to win the corporates back to rugby.

“We had to first of all get sponsors back to rugby, end international wars at the KRU board and put the right infrastructure in place. These are baby steps but we shall reach there,” said Mutai.

Besides Shujaa and Germany, the 2019 champions Kenya Morans, the 2015 and 2018 champions Samurai International, Uganda and Zimbabwe have confirmed participation.

Others are Zambia, Qatar, Red Wailers, Apache, and Tropic Sevens all from the United Kingdom and the national sevens circuit champions KCB Rugby.