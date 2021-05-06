Gangs, gunshots 'the norm' in Springbok Kolbe's 'rough' childhood

South Africa's wing Cheslin Kolbe takes part in a training session at Arcs Urayasu Park in Urayasu on October 30, 2019, ahead of their Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final against England. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Including the busy domestic run-in he is set to feature in his first Champions Cup final on May 22 before the Springboks host the British and Irish Lions.
  • "I still want to achieve a lot of things with Toulouse. Another Top 14 and a European Cup. That's a big one, with us in the final," he said.
  • "If we can top that off it would have been a good ride for these past four years and hopefully that can continue."

