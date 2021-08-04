Rudisha's tribute to successor Korir after Tokyo exploits

Ferguson Rotich

Kenya's Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich (left) and Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir react after the men's 800m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

  • Former world 10,000m champion and two-time Boston Marathon winner Moses Tanui also paid tribute to Korir.
  • “That was a great race! Korir is intelligent and knows how to execute the game plan very well in the 800m,” Tanui, who is recovering from hip surgery, said from Eldoret.

In Tokyo

