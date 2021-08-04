Emmanuel Korir wins Kenya first Tokyo Olympics gold

In Tokyo

Emmanuel Korir won Kenya's first gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Korir clocked 1:45.06 to win gold in the 800m final here at the Olympic Stadium with compatriot Ferguson Rotich coming in second for the silver to ensure Kenya get to keep the gold that the country has won in the last four editions of the Games.

Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir (left) celebrates with Kenya's Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich after the men's 800m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Andrej Isakovic | AFP

Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir (left) finhishes ahead of Kenya's Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich and Poland's Patryk Dobek in the men's 800m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Andrej Isakovic | AFP

Kenya's Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich (left) and Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir react after the men's 800m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

Wilfred Bungei Beijing (2008) and David Rudisha (2012 and 2016) have won gold in the last three editions.

Paul Ereng, who is Korir's coach, started Kenya's love affair with the gold in the Olympics in 1988, with William Tanui keeping the title in Barcelona in 1992 before Bungei reclaimed it in 2008 in Beijing.

Korir now joins the exclusive club of Kenya's 800m Olympics gold medallists.

Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir (centre) reacts after winning the men's 800m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Poland's Patryk Dobek (1:45.39) took a surprise bronze, as Australia's Peter Bol, who had taken the initiative in the early stages of the race, winding fourth outside the medals in 1:45.92.

Botswana's Amos Nigel, the 2012 London Olympics silver medallist and the pre-race favourite owing to his world lead, finished a disappointing eighth place in 1:46.41.

Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir celebrates after winning the men's 800m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Andrej Isakovic | AFP

Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir (left) and Kenya's Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich embrace after the men's 800m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Nigel was a late inclusion in the final after taking a hard fall in the semi-finals.