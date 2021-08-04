Emmanuel Korir wins Kenya first Tokyo Olympics gold

Emmanuel Korir

Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir celebrates after winning the men's 800m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Andrej Isakovic | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Korir clocked 1:45.06 to win gold with compatriot Ferguson Rotich coming in second for the silver.
  • Poland's Patryk Dobek (1:45.39) took a surprise bronze, as Australia's Peter Bol, who had taken the initiative in the early stages of the race, winding fourth outside the medals in 1:45.92.

In Tokyo

