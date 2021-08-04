Kenya's golden boy Emmanuel Korir speaks after 800m victory

Emmanuel Korir

Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's 800m final during the athletics event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Korir put up a blistering performance to win the men's 800 metres gold in 1:45.06, leading compatriot Ferguson Rotich to a 1-2 Kenyan finish at the Games.
  • This came moments after Kenya only managed bronze in the women's 3,000m steeplechase final after Hyvin Kiyeng finished third behind Uganda's Peruth Chemutai and USA's Courtney Frerichs.

In Tokyo

