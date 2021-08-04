Uganda's Chemutai stuns Kenyans to win steeplechase gold in Tokyo

In Tokyo

Uganda's Peruth Chemutai is the Tokyo Olympics 3,000 metres steeplechase gold medallist.

Chemutai produced a devastating kick to out-sprint America's Courtney Frerichs for the gold while Kenya's Hvyin Kiyeng settled for bronze in the race.

Uganda's Peruth Chemutai (right) leads during the women's 3000m steeplechase final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021. Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

Chemutai's winning time of 9:01.45 was also Uganda's National Record, and she also became the first East African woman to win the Olympics gold medal in the steeplechase since the event was added to the Summer Games programme in Beijing 2008.

Disgraced Bahraini Agnes Jebet won the gold in the 2016 Olympics but has since been banned from running for the use of performance enhancing drugs.

Frerichs clocked a season's best 9:04.79 while Kiyeng settled third in 9:05.39.

Gold medalist Uganda's Peruth Chemutai (centre) poses with bronze medalist Kenya's Hyvin Kiyeng (left) and silver medalist bronze medalist USA's Courtney Frerichs (right) after the women's 3000m steeplechase final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP

World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech, who has struggled with hamstring and tendon injuries this season, was seventh in 9:16.33 while Wilfred Mutile Yavi (9:19.74), the Kenyan-turned Bahraini, was 10th despite starting the race as one of the favourites.

