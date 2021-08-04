Faith Kipyegon, Sifan Hassan ease into 1500m final

Faith Kipyegon

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (left) wins ahead of Ethiopia's Freweyni Gebreezibeher (centre) and Canada's Gabriela Debues-Stafford in the women's 1500m semi-finals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ethiopia's Freweyni Gebreezibeher (3:57.54), Canada's Gabriella Debues-Stafford (3:58.28) wound second and third, while Australia's Jessica Hull and Japan's Nozomi clocked lifetime bests of 3:58.81 and 3:59.19  respectively to seal the automatic five qualification slots. 
  • Kenya's Winnie Chebet, who took a hard fall in the race, finished last in 4:11.62 and will be hoping to be re-instated into the final by the organisers.

In Tokyo

