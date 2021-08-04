Breaking News: Uganda's Chemutai stuns Kenyans to win steeplechase gold in Tokyo

Julius Yego speaks after missing Tokyo Olympics javelin final

Julius Yego

Kenya's Julius Yego competes in the men's javelin throw qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Andrej Isakovic | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Yego failed to register a legal throw in his first two attempts at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, setting himself for a nerve wrecking third attempt in his bid to hit the automatic mark of 83.50metres.
  • His third throw of 77.34m locked him out of the Games where he had hoped to improve on his silver medal from the Rio Olympics.

In Tokyo

