Julius Yego out of Tokyo Olympics

Julius Yego

Kenya's Julius Yego competes in the men's javelin throw qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Andrej Isakovic | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • His third throw of 77.34m could not guarantee him of a place in the final where he had hoped to improve on his silver medal from the Rio Olympics.
  • The qualifying round also claimed the scalps of former Olympic champion Kershon Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago.

In Tokyo

