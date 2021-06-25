Bullish Bitok scents history at Tokyo Olympics

What you need to know:

  • Kenya are in Pool ‘A’ alongside hosts Japan, Serbia, Brazil, Korea and Dominican Republic and Bitok believes he has a squad capable of staging an upset in Tokyo
  • Experienced pair of middle blocker Violet Makuto and libero Elizabeth Wanyama were the surprise omissions in the final squad of 12
  • Skipper Mercy Moim, her assistant Noel Murambi, evergreen setter Jane Wacu and Edith Wisa are some of the experienced players in the team


Kenya are yet to win a set let alone a match at the Olympics but Malkia Strikers head coach Paul Bitok is confident this statistic is going to change at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. 

