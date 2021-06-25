Bullish Bitok scents history at Tokyo Olympics

Kenya are yet to win a set let alone a match at the Olympics but Malkia Strikers head coach Paul Bitok is confident this statistic is going to change at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games.

Bitok was speaking Friday after naming his final squad of 12 for the Tokyo Olympics due July 23 to August 8. This will be Kenya’s third appearance at the Games after Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 where they finished bottom in both editions.

Kenya are in Pool ‘A’ alongside hosts Japan, Serbia, Brazil, Korea and Dominican Republic and Bitok believes he has a squad capable of staging an upset in Tokyo.

“I believe they can make history because we have had good preparations with the Brazilian coaches. We have learned new tactics and systems and what remains now is to test what we have learned in game situations,” said Bitok.

“I urge the federation to organise friendly matches in Kurume because we are at around 60 per cent. We should be at 80 per cent by competition time and that’s why we need the friendlies. We won’t have time to adjust once the competition starts and if you lose one or two games then you are out,” added Bitok.

Experienced pair of middle blocker Violet Makuto and libero Elizabeth Wanyama were the surprise omissions in the final squad of 12. Bitok had earlier on Monday dropped youngsters Pamela Adhiambo and Emmaculate Nekesa from the Tokyo-bound team.

“It was so close to call but thankfully we had statistics to guide us. We collected statistics of all the players on a daily basis and worked out the average which we used to name the final squad. I wanted it to be purely on merit because the Olympics is a big event and I’m happy because the competition has brought about big improvement in the team,” noted Bitok.

Skipper Mercy Moim, her assistant Noel Murambi, evergreen setter Jane Wacu and Edith Wisa are some of the experienced players in the team.

Others are star opposite Sharon Chepchumba, budding middle blockers Gladys Ekaru and Lorine Chebet, as well as outside hitters Leonida Kasaya and Pamela Jepkirui.

“It’s a big surprise for players such as Ekaru, Chebet and Jepkirui because they have been at a very high level in training. They lack experience at the big stage but they are the next generation. There is no short cut, we have to work with them,” emphasised Bitok.

Kenya Pipeline libero Aggripina Kundu and Kenya Prisons duo of Emmaculate Chemtai and Joy Lusenaka complete the list of 12 who will fly to Kurume on July 6 for Team Kenya's pre-Olympics training camp.

Squad

Outside hitters

Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi, Leonida Kasaya (KCB), Pamela Jepkirui (Kenya Prisons)

Setters

Jane Wacu, Joy Lusenaka (Kenya Prisons)

Middle blockers

Edith Wisa (KCB), Lorine Chebet (Kenya Prisons), Gladys Ekaru (Kenya Pipeline)

Libero

Aggripina Kundu (Kenya Pipeline)

Opposites