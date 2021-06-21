Malkia Strikers coach Bitok drops two from draft Olympics squad

Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok (right) issues instructions to his players during a training session at Pride Inn Paradise Beach Hotel in Mombasa on May 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Meda Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Malkia Strikers leave for Kurume City in Japan on July 5 for the final phase where the team will train for another two weeks before proceeding to Tokyo Olympics village for the competition.
  • The African queens, who last competed at the Olympics in 2004, will face Japan, Serbia, Brazil, South Korea and the Dominican Republic in Pool “A” at the Tokyo Olympics. 

National women's volleyball team head coach Paul Bitok Monday whittled down his provisional squad to 14 players ahead of Kenya’s return to the Olympics after 17 years.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.